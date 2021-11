AWS re:Invent is happening once again! As we come into our eighth year participating at AWS re:Invent, we are excited to be in-person at an event with our customers and partners again! Stop by our booth, #861, during the week of AWS re:Invent (November 29 through Dec 2), to learn about the latest advancements and tips on how to run in the cloud more efficiently and securely.

