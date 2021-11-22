AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The jury at Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial deliberated a full day on Tuesday without reaching a verdict over whether he was the instigator in a night of bloodshed in Kenosha or a concerned citizen who came under attack while trying to protect property.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A divided House moved toward passage Thursday of Democrats' expansive social and environment bill as new cost estimates from Congress' top fiscal analyst suggested that moderate lawmakers' spending and deficit worries would be calmed, moving President Joe Biden closer to a badly needed victory.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A divided House moved toward passage Thursday of Democrats' expansive social and environment bill as new cost estimates from Congress' top fiscal analyst suggested that moderate lawmakers' spending and deficit worries would be calmed, moving President Joe Biden closer to a badly needed victory.
Comments / 0