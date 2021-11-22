ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

Frankfort Times
 7 days ago

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A joyous scene of marching bands and children dancing...

Frankfort Times

AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The jury at Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial deliberated a full day on Tuesday without reaching a verdict over whether he was the instigator in a night of bloodshed in Kenosha or a concerned citizen who came under attack while trying to protect property.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Frankfort Times

AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST

WASHINGTON (AP) — A divided House moved toward passage Thursday of Democrats' expansive social and environment bill as new cost estimates from Congress' top fiscal analyst suggested that moderate lawmakers' spending and deficit worries would be calmed, moving President Joe Biden closer to a badly needed victory.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Frankfort Times

AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST

CONGRESS & COURTS

