ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

A chilly start to the week

WTRF
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday: Starting off cloudier and clearing some through the day. High of 38 with relatively...

www.wtrf.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF

Snow showers moving in tonight

Cyber Monday: Clouds and sunshine today with some clearing in the afternoon and early evening. Some snow showers will start late this evening with little to no accumulation expected. High of 39. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with some clearing in the second half of the day. High of 45. Wednesday: Mostly...
ENVIRONMENT
NEWS10 ABC

11/28/21: Chilly Air to Start the Week

A chilly day across the Capital Region today with on and off snow flurries and showers, mostly cloudy skies, and temperatures running about 10 degrees below normal. A weak "clipper" system will be moving through for tonight so expect snow showers to continue, especially I-90 north through the night into early Monday morning. Light accumulations are expected, with most picking up perhaps an inch or 2 with 2-4" possible through portions of the Mohawk Valley and southern Adirondacks.
ALBANY, NY
abc27.com

Chilly start to the week, some snow showers tomorrow

TODAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 40. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph. TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lo 30. TUESDAY: Snow Showers, Breezy. Hi 40. Winds: SW 5-15 mph. This week will feature a series of clipper systems rolling through nearly every day. That doesn’t mean there will be a lot of moisture or any concerning weather, but it does mean the pattern is active! This morning we are kicking things off with a few mountain snow showers and a bit of a breeze. Get ready for a chilly and blustery Monday ahead. Most of the region will just see passing clouds today, but the breeze will keep the chill in the air for sure. Tonight will bring increasing clouds ahead of another clipper that will drop in for Tuesday. Tomorrow looks chilly and breezy again with off-and-on snow showers. No accumulation is expected. Wednesday will start to turn the corner with temperatures, getting into the mid-40s with partly sunny skies.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving
WAAY-TV

Chilly start to the work week

Dry air will allow for any lingering cloud coverage to disperse tonight. The cool calm condition will set things up for a big cool down overnight and for the beginning of the work week. We'll be waking up in the 20's tomorrow and despite the sunshine, we won't be as...
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

New Hampshire Weather This Week: Staying Chilly, A Few Flakes

MANCHESTER, N.H. — After a cold weekend, here's what to expect in the week ahead. Snow showers overnight into early Monday will become very isolated during the day. Most of the day Monday will end up dry and we get back into a bit of sunshine. It stays chilly with...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Chilly start to the week, unseasonable warmth by Friday

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — November is forecast to end on a cooler note, but milder conditions are expected for the start of December. It will be noticeably colder Monday as winds blow in from the northwest. Morning temperatures will start in the 20s and 30s across much of Southwest Virginia, but the brisk winds will result in wind chills (“feels like” temperatures) in the teens and 20s. You may want to bundle up as you head out the door. Winds will stay blustery throughout the day with high temperatures reaching the 40s. Parts of the New River Valley and Alleghany Highlands may only warm into the middle and upper 30s. A few snow showers may bring some flakes to the west-facing slopes of the Alleghany Highlands.
ENVIRONMENT
ABC6.com

Chilly to start the work week

Some clouds lingering this morning but we’ll get into a bit more sun as the day goes on. A few flurries or sprinkles possible at times, but overall much of the day is dry. It’ll stay chilly though with highs topping out only around 40°. With a breeze, it will feel even cooler with wind chills in the 30s all day. Tonight will be partly clear and chilly with lows in the 20s.
ENVIRONMENT
Westport News

Chilly temps, more snow showers this week in CT, weather service says

The forecast this week in Connecticut calls for chilly temperatures and the possibility of more snow showers, according to National Weather Service. Monday is expected to bring mostly sunny skies, with a high near 40 degrees. There will be a light breeze in the morning. Monday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 23 degrees.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WJBF.com

It’s a Clear and Chilly Start to Monday

As of 8am: Sky is mostly sunny with temps in the mid to upper 30s. Sunshine will dominate over the next few days with temps warming to the low and mid 70s by Wednesday and will continue into the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsTimes

Chilly temps, more snow showers this week in CT, weather service says

The forecast this week in Connecticut calls for chilly temperatures and the possibility of more snow showers, according to National Weather Service. Monday is expected to bring mostly sunny skies, with a high near 40 degrees. There will be a light breeze in the morning. Monday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 23 degrees.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Chilly temps, more snow showers this week in CT, weather service says

The forecast this week in Connecticut calls for chilly temperatures and the possibility of more snow showers, according to National Weather Service. Monday is expected to bring mostly sunny skies, with a high near 40 degrees. There will be a light breeze in the morning. Monday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 23 degrees.
CONNECTICUT STATE
cbslocal.com

Miami Weather: Plenty Of Sun Monday, Chilly Start To Tuesday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a cool and cloudy start to Monday with temperatures in the mid-60s and a few spotty showers. A front will move through and skies will gradually clear. The afternoon will be beautiful with highs in the mid-70s and plenty of sunshine. Monday night under mostly...
MIAMI, FL
milfordmirror.com

Chilly temps, more snow showers this week in CT, weather service says

The forecast this week in Connecticut calls for chilly temperatures and the possibility of more snow showers, according to National Weather Service. Monday is expected to bring mostly sunny skies, with a high near 40 degrees. There will be a light breeze in the morning. Monday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 23 degrees.
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS42.com

Sunny and chilly today, but we warm up the rest of the week

It is a clear, cold and frosty start to this Monday with temperatures in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Bundle up as you head out the door. An area of high pressure will sit over us today. This will bring us plenty of sunshine, but it will stay chilly. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
Connecticut Post

Chilly temps, more snow showers this week in CT, weather service says

The forecast this week in Connecticut calls for chilly temperatures and the possibility of more snow showers, according to National Weather Service. Monday is expected to bring mostly sunny skies, with a high near 40 degrees. There will be a light breeze in the morning. Monday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 23 degrees.
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Plenty Of Sun Monday, Chilly Start To Tuesday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a cool and cloudy start to Monday with temperatures in the mid-60s and a few spotty showers. A front will move through and skies will gradually clear. The afternoon will be beautiful with highs in the mid-70s and plenty of sunshine. Monday night under mostly clear skies, temperatures will drop to the chilly 50s. Some inland areas will wake up to the low 50s inland with mid to upper 50s closer to the coast. (CBS4) Tuesday afternoon will be fabulous with pleasant highs in the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday morning will not be as cold but still cool with temperatures in the low 60s. Highs will start to creep up to around 78 degrees. As winds shift more out of the east mid to late week, we will gradually warm up. Morning lows will be milder on Thursday and Friday as we’ll wake up with the upper 60s. Highs will be near 80 degrees Thursday and Friday. Spotty showers will be possible Friday but it will be drier for the upcoming weekend.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy