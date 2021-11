Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. It’s been nearly two months since the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, in a surprising, unanimous decision, recommended that George Floyd be pardoned for a problematic 2004 drug conviction in Houston. Gov. Greg Abbott, who has the final say, has been sitting on the recommendation without public comment since.

