Quaternary landscape dynamics boosted species dispersal across Southeast Asia

By Tristan Salles
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 2, ArticleÂ number:Â 240 (2021) Cite this article. Sundaland, the inundated shelf separating Java, Sumatra and Borneo from the Malay Peninsula, is of exceptional interest to biogeographers for its species richness and its position at the junction between the Australasian and Indomalay biogeographic provinces. Owing to...

