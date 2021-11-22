Arizona dominates No. 4 Michigan 80-62 in Las Vegas | Star Tribune

Two teams represented Sully’s Billboards Bar & Grill of Metropolis — Linda’s Team, consisting of Zac Blankenship, Linda Brewer, Eric Ford, Adison Hazard, Austin Summers, Matt Summers and Savanna Summers; and Sully’s Team consisting of David Bunch, Matt Caldwell, Donna Downs, Wendy Siegelman, Donald Sullivan, Roger Sullivan, and Stan Windhorst — at the APA World 8 Ball Championship. The event, held Oct. 21-26 at the Westgate Casino in Las Vegas, consisted of 1098 teams from around the country. Both teams finished 129th, which put them in the top 11% of the field.
