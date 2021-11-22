ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona dominates No. 4 Michigan 80-62 in Las Vegas | Star Tribune

By The king of Las Vegas
searchinglasvegas.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS — Christian Koloko's mother flew...

www.searchinglasvegas.com

Idaho State Journal

Rodeo Stars: Next up for barrel racer: Las Vegas

Sixteen-year-old barrel racer Anna Biorn of St Anthony is Las Vegas bound. Next month she’ll compete against about 400 other riders in race 1 at the ALL IN Barrel Race at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. In the event, scores are averaged after three runs held over three days. Over all about 2,000 racers compete in three separate races in the event held during the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo Dec. 2-11.
LAS VEGAS, NV
On3.com

4-star OT Malik Agbo narrows list, sets commitment date

Four-star On3 Consensus offensive tackle Malik Agbo of Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer narrowed his list of college choices to four schools on Sunday. The 6-foot-6, 330-pounder will choose between Auburn, Miami, Texas and Oklahoma during the early signing period that starts on Dec. 15. Auburn’s team mentality stands out...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

2 Notable Schools Named Options For Spencer Rattler

Two notable programs have already emerged as potential landing spots for former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler. That’s right. Rattler is officially in the transfer portal. He announced the news on Monday, just about 24 hours since Lincoln Riley departed for USC. “At this time, I would like to announce that...
NFL
Local
Nevada Sports
State
Michigan State
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Arizona State
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
On3.com

Ohio State coach on hot seat after Michigan loss

Saturday’s rendition of The Game between Michigan and Ohio State featured a physical Wolverines team and a snowstorm, a combination that proved lethal for the Buckeyes and offensive line coach Greg Studrawa. Ohio State entered the game heavily favored against Michigan, but what ensued was a dominant performance by the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Times-Herald

For Arizona Wildcats, the real season tips off this weekend in Las Vegas

Can they even come close to sustaining the absurd 94.0 points they averaged in their first three games this season? Are they really the most pass-happy team in the country, dishing assists for a nation-leading 74% of their shots? Can they keep teams anywhere near the sub-30%-shooting they have so far?
LAS VEGAS, NV
reviewjournal.com

Arizona State, UCLA likely Las Vegas Bowl teams from Pac-12

Arizona State and UCLA have emerged as the likely Pac-12 teams, while the Big Ten picture for the Las Vegas Bowl has become more cloudy. Four Pac-12 teams remain under consideration, but Oregon State and Washington State are behind Arizona State and UCLA — schools within driving distance of Las Vegas.
ARIZONA STATE
KNSS Radio

Chiefs win big in Las Vegas

KC gets the 41-14 win over the Raiders, local and national news and sports on Steve and Ted in the Morning.  Plus a wrap up of the global climate summit in Scotland from Fox News Simon Owen.
NFL
#Cameroon#Star Tribune
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona men’s basketball holds off Wichita State in OT in Las Vegas

Tommy Lloyd wasn’t ready to declare his team an elite one after three lopsided wins at home, preferring to wait until Arizona had faced a physical opponent. Wichita State provided that test, and the Wildcats earned a passing grade. But not one worthy of the honor roll, not when it...
ARIZONA STATE
NewsBreak
Sports
Scarlet Nation

RECAP: Arizona delivers knockout punch in 80-62 win over No. 4 Michigan

Sunday night, Arizona (5-0) looked like a team on a mission against No. 4 Michigan (3-2) and ran the Wolverines right out of the gym with a dominating 80-62 victory. ""It was awesome. I mean, I'm so proud of the guys and for everything we've been through the last six months. It's been a lot of work, but a ton of fun and I love my group.
MICHIGAN STATE
KSNT News

Chiefs stomp Raiders in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNT) — The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 41-14 Sunday night. Former NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes looked like the Most Valuable Player with 406 passing yards and five touchdowns. Mahomes connected with Tyreek Hill, Noah Gray, Byron Pringle and Darrel Williams in the endzone. Defensively, Tyrann Mathieu and Tyreek Hill […]
NFL
uicflames.com

@UIC_MBB Heads to Las Vegas Classic

CHICAGO -- UIC heads to the bright lights of Las Vegas over the Thanksgiving holiday for the Las Vegas Classic. The Flames join Hawaii, San Diego and South Alabama in the field, with action slated for Nov. 25-26. UIC/Hawaii and San Diego/South Alabama are the two semifinal contests on Thursday, with the winners and losers meeting up on Friday.
BASKETBALL
metropolisplanet.com

Viva Las Vegas!

Two teams represented Sully’s Billboards Bar & Grill of Metropolis — Linda’s Team, consisting of Zac Blankenship, Linda Brewer, Eric Ford, Adison Hazard, Austin Summers, Matt Summers and Savanna Summers; and Sully’s Team consisting of David Bunch, Matt Caldwell, Donna Downs, Wendy Siegelman, Donald Sullivan, Roger Sullivan, and Stan Windhorst — at the APA World 8 Ball Championship. The event, held Oct. 21-26 at the Westgate Casino in Las Vegas, consisted of 1098 teams from around the country. Both teams finished 129th, which put them in the top 11% of the field.
METROPOLIS, IL

