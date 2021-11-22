ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A systematic review and meta-analysis of the association between fluoride exposure and neurological disorders

By Giza Hellen Nonato Miranda
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDifferent studies have suggested that fluoride is related to neurological disorders in children and adolescents, but clinical evidences of which neurological parameters associated to fluoride exposure are, in fact, still controversial. In this way, this systematic review and meta-analysis aimed to show if there is an association between fluoride exposure from...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Fluoridation#Water Contamination#Observational Study#Cross Sectional Study#Water Scarcity#Intelligence Quotient
