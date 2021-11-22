ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Precession cycles of the El NiÃ±o/Southern oscillation-like system controlled by Pacific upper-ocean stratification

By Shuai Zhang
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 2, ArticleÂ number:Â 239 (2021) Cite this article. Modern observations have presented linkages between subsurface waters of the western Pacific warm pool and both El NiÃ±o/Southern Oscillation-related and extratropic-controlled upper-ocean stratification on interannual timescales. Moreover, studies have showed that such controls may operate on orbital cycles,...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

1,000 Years of Glacial Ice Reveals Unexpected Evidence of “Prosperity and Peril” in Europe

Evidence preserved in glaciers provides continuous climate and vegetation records during major historical events. Europe’s past prosperity and failure, driven by climate changes, has been revealed using thousand-year-old pollen, spores, and charcoal particles fossilized in glacial ice. This first analysis of microfossils preserved in European glaciers unveils earlier-than-expected evidence of air pollution and the roots of modern invasive species problems.
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

A novel aerial manipulator system compensation control based on ADRC and backstepping

This paper proposes a fully-actuated control method for a novel aerial manipulation system (AMS). A customized carbon frame structure supports the servo actuators, on which eight propellers group into pairs located. We present kinematics and dynamics modeling of the AMS based on Craig parameter method and recursive Newton"“Euler equation, respectively. Then, an Active disturbance rejection control (ADRC)-Backstepping-Compensation controller is designed to control the exact position and orientation of the manipulator in the Cartesian space. Finally, the performance of the system is demonstrated through simulations and virtual experiments.
TECHNOLOGY
EurekAlert

Tectonic shift in Southern Ocean caused dramatic ancient cooling event

New research has shed light on a sudden cooling event 34 million years ago, which contributed to formation of the Antarctic ice sheets. High-resolution simulations of ocean circulations show that the tectonic opening of Southern Ocean seaways caused a fundamental reorganisation of ocean currents, heat transport and initiated a strong Antarctic surface water cooling of up to 5°C.
EARTH SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Pacific#Science And Technology#Western Pacific#South Pacific#El Ni#Southern#Interannual#Wpwp#Wep
Nature.com

Theoretical explanation of rotational flow in the liquid-film motor

A liquid film that is under the action of two electric forces, an external electric field parallel to the film and a lateral voltage difference applied to both edges of the film, exhibits a universal rotational flow. In this article, we revisit this phenomena by considering an idealized so-called liquid-film motor and provide a theoretical description of the underlying physical mechanism that is responsible for the rotation. Based on this theory, the external electric field induces a non-uniform distribution of freely moving charges on the film. Then the internal field that is mainly resulted from the lateral voltage difference, will exert forces on induced charges and subsequently will result the rotational flow. We show, how the fields contribute in developing a universal flow pattern.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

An upper limit on late accretion and water delivery in the TRAPPIST-1 exoplanet system

The TRAPPIST-1 system contains seven roughly Earth-sized planets locked in a multiresonant orbital configuration1,2, which has enabled precise measurements of the planets' masses and constrained their compositions3. Here we use the system's fragile orbital structure to place robust upper limits on the planets' bombardment histories. We use N-body simulations to show how perturbations from additional objects can break the multiresonant configuration by either triggering dynamical instability or simply removing the planets from resonance. The planets cannot have interacted with more than ~5% of one Earth mass (MâŠ•) in planetesimals-or a single rogue planet more massive than Earth's Moon-without disrupting their resonant orbital structure. This implies an upper limit of 10âˆ’4 MâŠ• to 10âˆ’2"‰MâŠ• of late accretion on each planet since the dispersal of the system's gaseous disk. This is comparable to (or less than) the late accretion on Earth after the Moon-forming impact4,5, and demonstrates that the growth of the TRAPPIST-1 planets was complete in just a few million years, roughly an order of magnitude faster than that of the Earth6,7. Our results imply that any large water reservoirs on the TRAPPIST-1 planets must have been incorporated during their formation in the gaseous disk.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Quantum-coherent nanoscience

For the past three decades nanoscience has widely affected many areas in physics, chemistry and engineering, and has led to numerous fundamental discoveries, as well as applications and products. Concurrently, quantum science and technology has developed into a cross-disciplinary research endeavour connecting these same areas and holds burgeoning commercial promise. Although quantum physics dictates the behaviour of nanoscale objects, quantum coherence, which is central to quantum information, communication and sensing, has not played an explicit role in much of nanoscience. This Review describes fundamental principles and practical applications of quantum coherence in nanoscale systems, a research area we call quantum-coherent nanoscience. We structure this Review according to specific degrees of freedom that can be quantum-coherently controlled in a given nanoscale system, such as charge, spin, mechanical motion and photons. We review the current state of the art and focus on outstanding challenges and opportunities unlocked by the merging of nanoscience and coherent quantum operations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Nigirpexin E, a new azaphilone derivative with anti-tobacco mosaic virus activity from soil-derived fungus Trichoderma afroharzianum LTR-2

A new compound classified as one new azaphilone derivative, nigirpexin E (1), was obtained from the soil-derived fungus Trichoderma afroharzianum LTR-2, together with seven known compounds (2"“8). The structures of 1"“8 were determined by their HRESIMS, optical rotation, and NMR spectroscopic data. The absolute configuration of nigirpexin E (1) was determined on the basis of comparisons of experimental and theoretically calculated ECD spectra. Compound 3 was firstly isolated from Trichoderma. Bioactivities of the isolated compounds were assayed their anti-tobacco mosaic virus (anti-TMV) activities. The results showed that compound 1 exhibited significant inactivation effect against TMV with an inhibition rate of 67.25% (0.5"‰mg"‰mlâˆ’1), which was higher than that of positive control ribavirin (56.74%). This is the first report of the anti-TMV activity of azaphilone derivatives.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Discovery of a novel powdery mildew (Blumeria graminis) resistance locus in rye (Secale cereale L.)

Powdery mildew is one of the most destructive diseases in the world, causing substantial grain yield losses and quality reduction in cereal crops. At present 23 powdery mildew resistance genes have been identified in rye, of which the majority are in wheat-rye translocation lines developed for wheat improvement. Here, we investigated the genetics underlying powdery mildew resistance in the GÃ¼lzow-type elite hybrid rye (Secale cereale L.) breeding germplasm. In total, 180 inbred breeding lines were genotyped using the state-of-the-art 600Â K SNP array and phenotyped for infection type against three distinct field populations of B. graminis f. sp. secalis from Northern Germany (2013 and 2018) and Denmark (2020). We observed a moderate level of powdery mildew resistance in the non-restorer germplasm population, and by performing a genome-wide association study using 261,406 informative SNP markers, we identified a powdery mildew resistance locus, provisionally denoted PmNOS1, on the distal tip of chromosome arm 7RL. Using recent advances in rye genomic resources, we investigated whether nucleotide-binding leucine-rich repeat genes residing in the identified 17 Mbp block associated with PmNOS1 on recent reference genomes resembled known Pm genes.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Subduction zone fluids and arc magmas conducted by lithospheric deformed regions beneath the central Andes

Dehydration of the oceanic subducting slab promotes the formation of magmatic arcs, intra-slab intermediate-depth seismicity, and hydration of the overlying mantle wedge. However, the complex permeability structure of the overriding plate controls the magma and fluid migration and their accumulation at shallower depths. In this regard, mapping the inner structure of the overriding crust and mantle is crucial to understand the magmatic and hydrological processes in subduction zones. We integrate 3-D P-wave, \(V_p/V_s\), and electrical resistivity tomographic models of the northern Chilean subduction zone to map the magmatic and fluids derived from the subducting oceanic Nazca plate. Results show a continental crust relatively thick (50"“65 km) characterized by a lower zone of high \(V_p\) values (7.2"“7.6 km/s), which is interpreted as the presence of plutonic rocks. The mantle lithospheric wedge is weakly hydrated (\(V_p/V_s\) = 1.75"“1.8) while the forearc continental crust is traversed by regions of reduced electrical resistivity values (\(< 10^2\) \(\Omega m\)) interpreted as zones of relatively high permeability/fracturing and fluid content. These regions spatially correlate with upper plate trans-lithospheric deformation zones. Ascending melts accumulate preferentially in the back-arc, whereas hydrothermal systems form trenchward of the volcanic arc. The results highlight the complex permeability structure of the upper South American plate.
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Ocean warming and accelerating Southern Ocean zonal flow

The Southern Ocean (>30Â°"‰S) has taken up a large amount of anthropogenic heat north of the Subantarctic Front (SAF) of the Antarctic Circumpolar Current (ACC). Poor sampling before the 1990s and decadal variability have heretofore masked the ocean's dynamic response to this warming. Here we use the lengthening satellite altimetry and Argo float records to show robust acceleration of zonally averaged Southern Ocean zonal flow at 48Â°"‰S"“58Â°"‰S. This acceleration is reproduced in a hierarchy of climate models, including an ocean-eddy-resolving model. Anthropogenic ocean warming is the dominant driver, as large (small) heat gain in the downwelling (upwelling) regime north (south) of the SAF causes zonal acceleration on the northern flank of the ACC and adjacent subtropics due to increased baroclinicity; strengthened wind stress is of secondary importance. In Drake Passage, little warming occurs and the SAF velocity remains largely unchanged. Continued ocean warming could further accelerate Southern Ocean zonal flow.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Acyl-chain saturation regulates the order of phosphatidylinositol 4,5-bisphosphate nanodomains

Phosphatidylinositol 4,5-bisphosphate (PI(4,5)P2) plays a critical role in the regulation of various plasma membrane processes and signaling pathways in eukaryotes. A significant amount of cellular resources are spent on maintaining the dominant 1-stearoyl-2-arachidonyl PI(4,5)P2 acyl-chain composition, while less abundant and more saturated species become more prevalent in response to specific stimuli, stress or aging. Here, we report the impact of acyl-chain structure on the biophysical properties of cation-induced PI(4,5)P2 nanodomains. PI(4,5)P2 species with increasing levels of acyl-chain saturation cluster in progressively more ordered nanodomains, culminating in the formation of gel-like nanodomains for fully saturated species. The formation of these gel-like domains was largely abrogated in the presence of 1-stearoyl-2-arachidonyl PI(4,5)P2. This is, to the best of our knowledge, the first report of the impact of PI(4,5)P2 acyl-chain composition on cation-dependent nanodomain ordering, and provides important clues to the motives behind the enrichment of PI(4,5)P2 with polyunsaturated acyl-chains. We also show how Ca2+-induced PI(4,5)P2 nanodomains are able to generate local negative curvature, a phenomenon likely to play a role in membrane remodeling events.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

An insight into thermal properties of BC-graphene hetero-nanosheets: a molecular dynamics study

Simulation of thermal properties of graphene hetero-nanosheets is a key step in understanding their performance in nano-electronics where thermal loads and shocks are highly likely. Herein we combine graphene and boron-carbide nanosheets (BC3N) heterogeneous structures to obtain BC3N-graphene hetero-nanosheet (BC3GrHs) as a model semiconductor with tunable properties. Poor thermal properties of such heterostructures would curb their long-term practice. BC3GrHs may be imperfect with grain boundaries comprising non-hexagonal rings, heptagons, and pentagons as topological defects. Therefore, a realistic picture of the thermal properties of BC3GrHs necessitates consideration of grain boundaries of heptagon-pentagon defect pairs. Herein thermal properties of BC3GrHs with various defects were evaluated applying molecular dynamic (MD) simulation. First, temperature profiles along BC3GrHs interface with symmetric and asymmetric pentagon-heptagon pairs at 300Â K, Î”T"‰="‰40Â K, and zero strain were compared. Next, the effect of temperature, strain, and temperature gradient (Î”T) on Kaptiza resistance (interfacial thermal resistance at the grain boundary) was visualized. It was found that Kapitza resistance increases upon an increase of defect density in the grain boundary. Besides, among symmetric grain boundaries, 5"“7"“6"“6 and 5"“7"“5"“7 defect pairs showed the lowest (2"‰Ã—"‰10"“10 m2Â KÂ Wâˆ’1) and highest (4.9"‰Ã—"‰10"“10 m2Â KÂ Wâˆ’1) values of Kapitza resistance, respectively. Regarding parameters affecting Kapitza resistance, increased temperature and strain caused the rise and drop in Kaptiza thermal resistance, respectively. However, lengthier nanosheets had lower Kapitza thermal resistance. Moreover, changes in temperature gradient had a negligible effect on the Kapitza resistance.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Multi-species host range of staphylococcal phages isolated from wastewater

The host range of bacteriophages defines their impact on bacterial communities and genome diversity. Here, we characterize 94 novel staphylococcal phages from wastewater and establish their host range on a diversified panel of 117 staphylococci from 29 species. Using this high-resolution phage-bacteria interaction matrix, we unveil a multi-species host range as a dominant trait of the isolated staphylococcal phages. Phage genome sequencing shows this pattern to prevail irrespective of taxonomy. Network analysis between phage-infected bacteria reveals that hosts from multiple species, ecosystems, and drug-resistance phenotypes share numerous phages. Lastly, we show that phages throughout this network can package foreign genetic material enclosing an antibiotic resistance marker at various frequencies. Our findings indicate a weak host specialism of the tested phages, and therefore their potential to promote horizontal gene transfer in this environment.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Noise-induced barren plateaus in variational quantum algorithms

Variational Quantum Algorithms (VQAs) may be a path to quantum advantage on Noisy Intermediate-Scale Quantum (NISQ) computers. A natural question is whether noise on NISQ devices places fundamental limitations on VQA performance. We rigorously prove a serious limitation for noisy VQAs, in that the noise causes the training landscape to have a barren plateau (i.e., vanishing gradient). Specifically, for the local Pauli noise considered, we prove that the gradient vanishes exponentially in the number of qubits n if the depth of the ansatz grows linearly with n. These noise-induced barren plateaus (NIBPs) are conceptually different from noise-free barren plateaus, which are linked to random parameter initialization. Our result is formulated for a generic ansatz that includes as special cases the Quantum Alternating Operator Ansatz and the Unitary Coupled Cluster Ansatz, among others. For the former, our numerical heuristics demonstrate the NIBP phenomenon for a realistic hardware noise model.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Nature.com

Two-step absorption instead of two-photon absorption in 3D nanoprinting

The quadratic optical nonlinearity arising from two-photon absorption provides the crucial spatial concentration of optical excitation in three-dimensional (3D) laser nanoprinting, with widespread applications in technical and life sciences. Femtosecond lasers allow for obtaining efficient two-photon absorption but are accompanied by a number of issues, including higher-order processes, cost, reliability and size. Here we introduce two-step absorption replacing two-photon absorption as the primary optical excitation process. Under suitable conditions, two-step absorption shows the same quadratic optical nonlinearity as two-photon absorption. We present a photoresist system based on a photoinitiator supporting two-step absorption, a scavenger and a well-established triacrylate. We show that this system allows for printing state-of-the-art 3D nanostructures and beyond. In these experiments, we use ~100"‰Î¼W optical power from an inexpensive, compact continuous-wave semiconductor laser diode emitting at 405"‰nm wavelength. Our work opens the door to drastic miniaturization and cost reduction of 3D laser nanoprinters.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Response-locked classification image analysis of perceptual decision making in contrast detection

In many situations, humans make decisions based on serially sampled information through the observation of visual stimuli. To quantify the critical information used by the observer in such dynamic decision making, we here applied a classification image (CI) analysis locked to the observer's reaction time (RT) in a simple detection task for a luminance target that gradually appeared in dynamic noise. We found that the response-locked CI shows a spatiotemporally biphasic weighting profile that peaked about 300Â ms before the response, but this profile substantially varied depending on RT; positive weights dominated at short RTs and negative weights at long RTs. We show that these diverse results are explained by a simple perceptual decision mechanism that accumulates the output of the perceptual process as modelled by a spatiotemporal contrast detector. We discuss possible applications and the limitations of the response-locked CI analysis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Fast acquisition protocol for X-ray scattering tensor tomography

Microstructural information over an entire sample is important to understand the macroscopic behaviour of materials. X-ray scattering tensor tomography facilitates the investigation of the microstructural organisation in statistically large sample volumes. However, established acquisition protocols based on scanning small-angle X-ray scattering and X-ray grating interferometry inherently require long scan times even with highly brilliant X-ray sources. Recent developments in X-ray diffractive optics towards circular pattern arrays enable fast single-shot acquisition of the sample scattering properties with 2D omnidirectional sensitivity. X-ray scattering tensor tomography with the use of this circular grating array has been demonstrated. We propose here simple yet inherently rapid acquisition protocols for X-ray scattering tensor tomography leveraging on these new optical elements. Results from both simulation and experimental data, supported by a null space analysis, suggest that the proposed acquisition protocols are not only rapid but also corroborate that sufficient information for the accurate volumetric reconstruction of the scattering properties is provided. The proposed acquisition protocols will build the basis for rapid inspection and/or time-resolved tensor tomography of the microstructural organisation over an extended field of view.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Dynamical efficiency for multimodal time-varying transportation networks

Spatial systems that experience congestion can be modeled as weighted networks whose weights dynamically change over time with the redistribution of flows. This is particularly true for urban transportation networks. The aim of this work is to find appropriate network measures that are able to detect critical zones for traffic congestion and bottlenecks in a transportation system. We propose for both single and multi-layered networks a path-based measure, called dynamical efficiency, which computes the travel time differences under congested and free-flow conditions. The dynamical efficiency quantifies the reachability of a location embedded in the whole urban traffic condition, in lieu of a myopic description based on the average speed of single road segments. In this way, we are able to detect the formation of congestion seeds and visualize their evolution in time as well-defined clusters. Moreover, the extension to multilayer networks allows us to introduce a novel measure of centrality, which estimates the expected usage of inter-modal junctions between two different transportation means. Finally, we define the so-called dilemma factor in terms of number of alternatives that an interconnected transportation system offers to the travelers in exchange for a small increase in travel time. We find macroscopic relations between the percentage of extra-time, number of alternatives and level of congestion, useful to quantify the richness of trip choices that a city offers. As an illustrative example, we show how our methods work to study the real network of a megacity with probe traffic data.
TRAFFIC
Nature.com

Amazon methane budget derived from multi-year airborne observations highlights regional variations in emissions

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 2, ArticleÂ number:Â 246 (2021) Cite this article. Atmospheric methane concentrations were nearly constant between 1999 and 2006, but have been rising since by an average of ~8 ppb per year. Increases in wetland emissions, the largest natural global methane source, may be partly responsible for this rise. The scarcity of in situ atmospheric methane observations in tropical regions may be one source of large disparities between top-down and bottom-up estimates. Here we present 590 lower-troposphere vertical profiles of methane concentration from four sites across Amazonia between 2010 and 2018. We find that Amazonia emits 46.2"‰Â±"‰10.3 Tg of methane per year (~8% of global emissions) with no temporal trend. Based on carbon monoxide, 17% of the sources are from biomass burning with the remainder (83%) attributable mainly to wetlands. Northwest-central Amazon emissions are nearly aseasonal, consistent with weak precipitation seasonality, while southern emissions are strongly seasonal linked to soil water seasonality. We also find a distinct east-west contrast with large fluxes in the northeast, the cause of which is currently unclear.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy