Arizona dominates No. 4 Michigan 80-62 in Las Vegas | National | dailyunion.com

An Ohio State quarterback is on his way out of Columbus. On Sunday, Buckeyes‘ backup QB Jack Miller III entered the transfer portal. The news comes courtesy The Athletic’s Max Olson. Miller, a redshirt freshman, was suspended by the school earlier this month after an impaired-driving arrest. He was Ohio...
Four-star On3 Consensus offensive tackle Malik Agbo of Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer narrowed his list of college choices to four schools on Sunday. The 6-foot-6, 330-pounder will choose between Auburn, Miami, Texas and Oklahoma during the early signing period that starts on Dec. 15. Auburn’s team mentality stands out...
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers finished the season 6-6, but technically, they are not eligible to play in a bowl game. As first mentioned by Reddit’s College Football Account, West Virginia and Miami of Ohio both beat Long Island University, who was promoted from Division 2 and now plays in the FCS Northeast Conference. The Northeast Conference caps football scholarships at 45, which is below the 56.7 scholarships required to be counted towards bowl eligibility.
Arizona State and UCLA have emerged as the likely Pac-12 teams, while the Big Ten picture for the Las Vegas Bowl has become more cloudy. Four Pac-12 teams remain under consideration, but Oregon State and Washington State are behind Arizona State and UCLA — schools within driving distance of Las Vegas.
Can they even come close to sustaining the absurd 94.0 points they averaged in their first three games this season? Are they really the most pass-happy team in the country, dishing assists for a nation-leading 74% of their shots? Can they keep teams anywhere near the sub-30%-shooting they have so far?
Saturday’s rendition of The Game between Michigan and Ohio State featured a physical Wolverines team and a snowstorm, a combination that proved lethal for the Buckeyes and offensive line coach Greg Studrawa. Ohio State entered the game heavily favored against Michigan, but what ensued was a dominant performance by the...
Arizona (3-0) vs. Wichita State (3-0) Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas Time: 8 p.m. G — Kerr Kriisa (6-3 sophomore) G — Dalen Terry (6-6 sophomore) F — Bennedict Mathurin (6-6 sophomore) F — Azuolas Tubelis (6-11 sophomore) C — Christian Koloko (7-0 junior) WICHITA STATE. G — Qua Grant...
It’s been a very fun and productive start for the Arizona Wildcats under Tommy Lloyd, a 3-0 start in which they’re averaging 94 points per game and outscoring their opponents by 45 per night. Only one of those foes, North Dakota State, is likely to be in the mix for...
Nicole Haunert has an impressive resume of success in Blenheim EquiSports’ grand prix events, and on Wednesday, November 17, at the Las Vegas National CSI4*-W, she and Calgary IV added victory in the $20,000 1.40m Grand Prix, presented by Tack of the Town and Ogilvy Equestrian, to that list. When...
Tommy Lloyd wasn’t ready to declare his team an elite one after three lopsided wins at home, preferring to wait until Arizona had faced a physical opponent. Wichita State provided that test, and the Wildcats earned a passing grade. But not one worthy of the honor roll, not when it...
New York is famous for pizza. Chicago has a history of hot dogs. Texas does barbecue. And Las Vegas? Las Vegas has buffets. In 1941, the El Rancho Vegas offered hungry gamblers a 24-hour chuck wagon-themed Buckaroo Buffet for $1. The 1980s and 1990s ushered in a more glamorous and widespread Las Vegas buffet scene, with massive hot and cold stations featuring everything from sushi to carving stations — and higher prices to match.
LAS VEGAS -- The combination of new Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd’s free-flowing system and a core of athletic returning talent meant all the Wildcats' early blowouts over NAU, UTRGV and North Dakota State weren’t much of a surprise. But almost the same thing, in a 80-62 win over No. 4...
Sunday night, Arizona (5-0) looked like a team on a mission against No. 4 Michigan (3-2) and ran the Wolverines right out of the gym with a dominating 80-62 victory. ""It was awesome. I mean, I'm so proud of the guys and for everything we've been through the last six months. It's been a lot of work, but a ton of fun and I love my group.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Eli Brooks scored 22 points, including four 3-pointers, to help No. 4 Michigan to a 74-61 win over UNLV on Friday night. Moussa Diabate had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Wolverines (2-1), and Hunter Dickinson added 13 points and seven rebounds. Bryce Hamilton led...
Arizona basketball dominated Michigan in Las Vegas Sunday night by the tune of an 80-62 final score. The Wolverines had no answer for Arizona's length, and it proved to be costly as Juwan Howard's team dropped their second straight game to fall to 3-2 on the young season. Graduate transfer...
