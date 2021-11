Following its 2018 IPO, iQIYI started significantly losing subscribers. One of the primary reasons seems to be established players targeting a similar customer base. iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) is one of the leading online video streaming service providers in China. The platform not only showcases original content but also has a list of shared content from other leading creators/providers. Since its launch in April 2010, the company has been able to deliver highly popular content to its subscribers. With its attention to subscriber preferences and the production of high-quality content, iQIYI has been able to secure a large chunk of its target audience across both Asia and Western countries. iQIYI also offers opportunities that help platform creators explore diverse monetization opportunities. While the company has reached its recent subscriber targets, it has begun to experience increasing struggles as multiple challenges appear.

