A new, highly infectious variant of the Covid-19 coronavirus has been discovered in South Africa, and cases are already showing up in places as far away as Israel. With a reproduction level of 2 (anything above 1 represents exponential epidemic capacity), this new strain — currently called B.1.1.529 — threatens the global marketplace anew, just as economic conditions around the world were beginning to get their footing following the Delta-variant fallout.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO