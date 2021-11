The 5-3 Steelers took on 0-8 Detroit at home on Sunday needing a win to stretch their win streak to five. Would they suffer a letdown or “get right” with a dominant performance. In the end, the Steelers suffered a tie and were hampered with new injuries. With Bryan Anthony Davis at Heinz Field, Jeff Hartman and Dave Schofield break down the game like no one else does on the latest podcast, The Steelers Post-Game Show.

