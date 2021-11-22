ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Grading the Bears: Is 3-7 Progress?

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe bad thing about the Bears defense caving in at game's end after a stellar performance most of the day was only the way it dispersed some of the blame for a 16-13 loss. Most of those boos being rained down on the Bears at game's end as they headed to...

www.yardbarker.com

bucsreport.com

Buccaneers Sign Wide Receiver

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing a wide receiver. No not that one, a former Buccaneer, wide receiver Breshad Perriman. Look for Perriman to start on the practice squad but soon be elevated to the 53-man roster. There’s no official corresponding move by the Buccaneers yet, but this all but...
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message After Cowboys Loss

With two losses in just five days, a lot of the luster has come off the Dallas Cowboys. But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t plan on hitting the panic button anytime soon. In an interview with 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Jones lamented that his team couldn’t put enough pressure on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr yesterday. But he made it clear that the defense will improve and “the sky is not falling.”
NFL
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Michael Strahan’s Big Announcement

On Tuesday’s edition of Good Morning America, Michael Strahan announced that he’s going to space in December. The Hall of Famer will be flying on Blue Origin’s spacecraft, the New Shepard. “Blue Origin – they approached me and they asked if I wanted to be a crew member and without...
NFL
thespun.com

NFL Reportedly Decides On Punishment For Cowboys Player Ejected Last Night

There were a lot of rough moments for the Dallas Cowboys in yesterday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. But the low point might have been seeing one of their players ejected for a fight. Cowboys special teams player Kelvin Joseph got into a scuffle with Raiders special teams player...
NFL
The Spun

Ohio State Quarterback Announces He’s Transferring

An Ohio State quarterback is on his way out of Columbus. On Sunday, Buckeyes‘ backup QB Jack Miller III entered the transfer portal. The news comes courtesy The Athletic’s Max Olson. Miller, a redshirt freshman, was suspended by the school earlier this month after an impaired-driving arrest. He was Ohio...
OHIO STATE
New York Post

Travis Kelce and girlfriend Kayla Nicole wrap up bye week with Eagles date

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs may have this Sunday off, but the tight end still made his weekend about football. Kelce and girlfriend Kayla Nicole attended Sunday’s Eagles game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where they got to watch his older brother, center Jason Kelce, in action.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Terrell Owens’ net worth in 2021

Terrell Owens is considered one of the best football players and wide receivers of his era. However, he battled through a lot of controversies during his career despite his stellar play on the field. Right now, we will take a look at Terrell Owens’ net worth in 2021. Terrell Owens’...
NFL
The Spun

Eagles, Steelers Reportedly Discussed Blockbuster Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Hall Of Famer Passed Away This Morning

NFL Hall of Famer Curley Culp passed away early this morning, according to a statement released by his family. The legendary nose tackle’s wife, Collette Bloom Culp, shared a message of her husband’s passing on his Twitter account Saturday. “On behalf of our family and with a broken heart, I...
NFL
FanSided

Adrian Peterson might have just played in his final NFL game

Former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson was let go by the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday after only appearing in three games this season. A few weeks ago, we saw the return of former Minnesota Vikings running back, Adrian Peterson, to the NFL after he was signed by the Tennesse Titans.
NFL
The Spun

The Eagles Fan Who Went Viral Sunday Has Been Identified

Another Eagles fan who went viral on Sunday has been identified. During the game against the New Orleans Saints, a woman later identified as Mary Kate Mink caught the attention of the FOX cameras when she yelled a couple of bad words after a roughing the passer call. The Saints...
NFL
247Sports

Beamer apologizes to fans, addresses future plans for staff

South Carolina Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer apologized to the team's fans, following their 30-0 loss to Clemson on Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium. “It starts with me as the head coach,” he said. “That Gamecock Walk, before the game, I don’t think I’ve been a part of anything like that in my entire coaching career. The electricity in that stadium was amazing. … I appreciate what our fans did.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Todd McShay Getting Crushed For His Comment About Ohio State

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay apparently decided that Ryan Day didn’t need to get all of the smoke after the Buckeyes‘ loss to Michigan today. He wants some of it for himself. Taking to Twitter, McShay declared that even after Ohio State’s loss to Michigan, he would still put...
NFL
The Spun

College Football Coach Reportedly Fired Monday Morning

A notable college football head coach has reportedly been let go on Monday morning. It was a very eventful weekend on the college football head coaching carousel. Florida hired Billy Napier away from Louisiana-Lafayette, Lincoln Riley stunned Oklahoma by leaving for USC and LSU continues to search for a new head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Eagles’ opinion on Jalen Hurts has reportedly changed

The Philadelphia Eagles were not sold on Jalen Hurts as their franchise quarterback a few months ago, but opinions within the organization seem to have changed rather quickly. The Eagles have won three of their last four games, and Hurts has played well during that stretch. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Philly’s brass is starting to get more comfortable with the idea of moving forward with Hurts as the team’s starting quarterback beyond this season. The Eagles are excited about Hurts’ recent play, as it is an indication that they won’t have to draft a QB in the first round this offseason or acquire one via trade.
NFL

