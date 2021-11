There has been a lot of pomp and celebration going around. Just recently, before corrections set it, Bitcoin hit its latest all-time high on the charts. In fact, Ethereum managed to clinch its ATH too. What’s more, the United States got its first Bitcoin ETF and saw participation in record numbers. Meme coins like Shiba Inu and Dogecoin are also making it big in this world, despite no apparent use case. Even countries have begun to adopt cryptocurrencies, with El Salvador leading the way and “buying the dip.”

CURRENCIES ・ 23 HOURS AGO