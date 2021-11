The cutest succulents you should add to your collection. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. Succulents are fun to collect because of how unique each one is. But lithops, also called “living rocks,” are so distinct, they don’t look like plants at all. A group of them looks more like a collection of pebbles with interesting colors and patterns. They make fascinating houseplants if you give them the proper care. They’re a little more high-maintenance than your typical succulent or cactus. But once you know what lithops need, including how long to let them bask in the sun and how much water they require, you can grow your own “living rocks” and watch them thrive.

