5 things to know for November 22: Wisconsin, Congress, Coronavirus, Sudan, Haiti

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf it seems like it’s taking longer to get your order at the drive-thru of your favorite fast food restaurant, it is — and you can blame Covid-19. Here’s what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day. 1. Wisconsin. Five people were...

The Independent

Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
World Economic Forum

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic on 19 November

This daily news round-up brings you a selection of the latest news and updates on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, as well as tips and tools to help you stay informed and protected. Top Stories: Austria reimposes full lockdown and makes vaccination compulsory; Russia reports new record for COVID-19 related deaths;...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Council on Foreign Relations

The Crisis in Sudan: What to Know

Neither the military nor pro-democracy forces are backing down after last month’s coup. The stakes are high not only for Sudan, but fragile democracies across Africa. The stakes for Sudan’s future could not be higher. Pro-democracy demonstrators and civil society leaders are committed to resisting the military’s takeover, which was led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan late last month, and they have used strikes and mass demonstrations to signal their support for a civilian-led government. Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who has refused to acquiesce to the military’s plans despite being placed under house arrest, continues to enjoy significant popular and international support.
POLITICS
leeclarion.com

Three things for November 15

This morning, closing arguments began at the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial. The prosecutors are still questioning whether Rittenhouse was there to help the night he showed up in Kenosha with a rifle during a protest against racial injustice, reports AP News. Prosecutor Thomas Binger argues Rittenhouse had no connection to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Kansas Reflector

Federal vaccine mandate for health care workers in 10 states, including Kansas, blocked by judge

WASHINGTON — Enforcement of the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for millions of health care workers was blocked in 10 states on Monday, after a ruling by a federal judge in Missouri. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Matthew Schelp affects the states involved in the lawsuit, which include Kansas, Missouri, Iowa and New Hampshire. The […] The post Federal vaccine mandate for health care workers in 10 states, including Kansas, blocked by judge appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
iheart.com

3 Things To Know Today

1 Omicron Variant Reaches North America As Nations Scramble Response. The new COVID Omicron variant everyone’s been hearing about in recent days has already made its way to North America. Canadian officials report two cases have been detected in Ontario. And the two people who tested positive? They had recently traveled to Nigeria. Following suit with a number of other countries around the world, the United States will be restricting air travel from South Africa and seven other countries on the continent starting today. With that in mind, President Biden will provide Americans with an update on his administration's response to the new variant later today. Meanwhile, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa is condemning travel bans – and it’s understandable when you consider that no one seems to know how severe this strain may or may not be. In fact, during an appearance on NBC's “Meet the Press,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said it will take about two weeks to collect needed data.
WORLD
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis adamant against lockdowns as fears emerge over potential omicron variant in U.S.

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A new COVID-19 variant called omicron that emerged in South Africa has some state officials already bracing for potential cases if the variant of concern is detected in the United States. But Gov. Ron DeSantis is adamant: Lockdowns are “not going to happen in the state of Florida, you can take that to the bank.” […] The post Gov. DeSantis adamant against lockdowns as fears emerge over potential omicron variant in U.S. appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

TSA administrator claims that federal vaccine mandate for staff will NOT delay Thanksgiving flights - despite last figures showing that just 60% are jabbed: Holiday Air Travel set to return to pre-pandemic levels

The number of airline passengers traveling for Thanksgiving this year is expected to rebound to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels, but the Transportation Security Administration says it is ready to handle the surge. Administrator David Pekoske said Wednesday he expects agency staffing to be sufficient for what's traditionally TSA's busiest travel period.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Fox and Friends hosts suggest new Covid variant was made up by Democrats to help Biden

US President Joe Biden was seemingly blamed by Fox & Friends hosts for the discovery of a new Covid variant after the US introduced travel bans on several southern African countries. As the hosts of Fox and Friends pointed out on Saturday, lockdown measures – despite not being introduced by the federal government – were a reason behind the current supply chain crisis and a rising cost of living that was starting to be felt by US consumers. Pete Buttigieg, the US transportation secretary, also said in recent days that the US “can’t fix the supply...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
McKnight's

‘Fully vaccinated’ may be moving target in face of breakthroughs, omicron

More than a week after federal health officials greenlighted booster shots for all American adults, questions remain about what it means to be “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19 — and whether that definition might change for healthcare workers regulated by a federal vaccine mandate. The uncertainty looms as nursing homes and...
PHARMACEUTICALS

