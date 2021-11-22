5 things to know for November 22: Wisconsin, Congress, Coronavirus, Sudan, Haiti

1 Omicron Variant Reaches North America As Nations Scramble Response. The new COVID Omicron variant everyone’s been hearing about in recent days has already made its way to North America. Canadian officials report two cases have been detected in Ontario. And the two people who tested positive? They had recently traveled to Nigeria. Following suit with a number of other countries around the world, the United States will be restricting air travel from South Africa and seven other countries on the continent starting today. With that in mind, President Biden will provide Americans with an update on his administration's response to the new variant later today. Meanwhile, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa is condemning travel bans – and it’s understandable when you consider that no one seems to know how severe this strain may or may not be. In fact, during an appearance on NBC's “Meet the Press,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said it will take about two weeks to collect needed data.

WORLD ・ 18 HOURS AGO