Up until the recent discussions in Current, I had no idea that our school test scores were declining. Did you?. My husband and I moved our family to Carmel in 2001, specifically because of the school system. Through our kids’ K-12 years we fell in love with the Carmel schools. We felt that we could trust the teachers and administrators to do their best for our children. And they did. All those that we saw went above and beyond to care about and teach our children. CCS was a fundamental partner in facilitating my children getting accepted into the colleges of their choice and now successfully beginning their careers.

CARMEL, IN ・ 18 HOURS AGO