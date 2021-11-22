3 Zodiac Signs Will Feel So Much Pressure On Thanksgiving

Netflix’s You is all anyone can talk about at the moment, and for so many good reasons. Though the thriller centers around crime, there’s also a great deal of lust, love, and longing. I’ll be the first to admit that many of the actions Joe and Love take part in are very bad, but you can’t deny how oddly easy it is to relate to these flawed characters sometimes. Of course, the strong emotions portrayed in the series speak to some people, particularly specific zodiac signs, more than others. Virgos would likely pick apart the way Joe and Love attempt to clean up the messes they make, while Sagittarians would likely get bored of the show before it got to the good parts. The two zodiac signs most likely to watch You, however, are Libras and Scorpios — but for very different reasons.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 26 DAYS AGO