ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

For the first time, a Black Santa will greet kids at U.S. Disney parks

Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 7 days ago

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. For the first time, American Disney parks have a Black Santa greeting kids at...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Guests Take Cover as First Snowfall Stuns Disney Park

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at one Disney Park, and we are not talking about an excessive amount of snoap being sprayed out of a cannon. When Guests visit Disney World, they are never able to see much of a winter wonderland, even if all of the Parks are heavily decorated for the holidays. Being in Central Florida, Orlando may get a slight chill, but snow is not ever in the forecast. That being said, snow is possible in other Disney Parks around the world. Today marked a significant moment in the Disneyland Paris holiday season as both Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Experienced their first snowfall of the year!
ORLANDO, FL
ComicBook

Disney Fans Respond to New Diverse Santa Claus Being Added to Theme Parks

Disney generated major headlines with the recent announcement that Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, and Disneyland in California are both debuting black Santa Clauses to greet park guests, for the first time ever. Disney quietly started (forgive the term) integrating the new black Santas into the parks without any formal announcement – for an understandable reason (that it took this long). However, while Disney didn't ring any holiday bells to signal this milestone change in its policy, Disney parkgoers have done the job for them all too well, by sharing their surprise and delight about Black Santa's Disney park debut on social media.
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

More Character Meet and Greets Have Returned to Disney World!

Character meet and greets have returned to Disney World in a new and modified way that Disney is calling “sightings.”. Character “sightings” allow guests one-on-one time with characters at a distance, and now more character meet and greets have returned to Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Learn more here!. At Disney’s Hollywood...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
microsoftnewskids.com

Grumpy Cat Meets Santa For The First Time And Completely Falls In Love

You might not know it from the look on Mackenzie’s face, but when the 15-year-old cat met Santa, it was one of the best days of her life. “She has resting grumpy face,” Angela Rasuse, Mackenzie’s mom, told The Dodo. “She can be the happiest cat in the world — like, thriving and having the best time, and she just has this grumpy look on her face.”
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Disney World#Christmas#Greeting#A Martinez#U S Disney#American Disney#Santa#Twitter#Copyright Npr
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Spends ‘Family Time’ at Walt Disney World With Husband and Kids

Carrie Underwood and her family made the trip down to Florida for some Disney magic. The family shared photos of Mike and Carrie posing by the legendary castle along with the kids staring at the Dumbo ride. The couple shares 6-year-old Isaiah and 2-year-old Jacob. They also posted a photo of their “grey stuff” plate at the Be Our Guest Restaurant in the Magic Kingdom. The resort is currently celebrating its 50th anniversary through next year.
CELEBRITIES
KMPH.com

Santa flys into River Park in Fresno on Black Friday

North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) gave Santa the “all clear” for his annual grand entrance helicopter arrival at River Park Shopping Center on Black Friday. Santa arrived at the Shops at River Park at 10:00 a.m. in the parking lot on the northeast corner of Hwy 41 & Nees Ave.
FRESNO, CA
cityofniceville.org

Santa in the Park

Santa Claus is coming to the Niceville Children's Park on Saturday, December 4th from 5-8 pm. Enjoy activities, crafts, refreshments, and fun for the whole family!. For more information, please call 850-642-3535 (Children's Park) or 850-279-6436 x1514 (Library)
NICEVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Disneyland
SPY

These Eye-Catching Outdoor Christmas Decorations Just Keep Getting Better

For decades, neighbors have been trying to outdo each other with their outdoor displays at Christmas. From Clark Griswold to Darren McGavin, Ralphie’s foul-mouthed father, holiday movies portray a minefield of tactics used to achieve the status of “Best Christmas Decorations on the Block.” This competition has now moved into real life (although it was always based on reality anyway), thanks to frequent news reports and viral videos of decked-out houses dancing to Christmas carols and organized Christmas light tours through towns across America. To join in the fun, even just a little, you’ll need to invest in some of...
INTERIOR DESIGN
CBS Pittsburgh

Mr. Tree In North Park Gets A Holiday Makeover

NORTH PARK (KDKA) — Nobody knows exactly when or who started it, but a tree in North Park has been bringing smiles for years. Whether on foot, on a bike, or in a car, you can’t miss it, and not long ago, John Shumway was walking by when the woman behind it was making some changes. A walk along North Parks trails is all about navigating the maze of tree trunks, none really more noticeable than the next. But if you walk the Pie Traynor Loop, one tree does stand out. (Photo Credit: John Shumway) On a walk through the park on a cool November day, KDKA’s John Shumway and his wife came across the decorator in the act, but Loretta Carr was quick to point out that she’s not the originator. The many faces of the tree have been chronicled by the Friends of North Park on their Facebook page. This past weekend, the tree transformed ahead of the Christmas holiday season.
LIFESTYLE
fox4news.com

Keller U.S. Marine surprises his kids at school in time for the holidays

KELLER, Texas - After more than 300 days away from home, one North Texas military dad will be back with his family for the holidays. Gunnery Sergeant Benni Bennett of Keller surprised his three sons at school. He’s been away from his family after being deployed with the Marine Corps. for almost a year.
KELLER, TX
Cape Gazette

Santa to greet visitors in Lewes starting Nov. 27

Santa has confirmed he will soon be in residence at his house on Second Street in Lewes, in front of Citizens Bank. Visitors will be permitted to stand at the door and say hello to Santa. The Lewes ambassadors will be there too to ensure that everyone has a safe...
LEWES, DE
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
301K+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy