Derby County 3-2 Bournemouth: Tom Lawrence inspires troubled Rams to fightback win

Despite a spirited effort from Reading-under 23s in the Premier League Cup on Monday night, they were ultimately defeated 2-1 by Division 1 opponents Derby County under-23s. There was just one change made to the starting eleven, as Harvey Collins replaced Coniah Boyce-Clarke in goal. Boyce-Clarke will now be absent from the under-23s for a short period, following an initial one-month loan move to National League South side St Albans City FC. There was also the absence of Jahmari Clarke to note, following a recent minor injury to the striker.
