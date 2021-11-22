ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nanometric flow and earthquake instability

By Hongyu Sun
Cover picture for the articleFault zones accommodate relative motion between tectonic blocks and control earthquake nucleation. Nanocrystalline fault rocks are ubiquitous in "principal slip zones" indicating that these materials are determining fault stability. However, the rheology of nanocrystalline fault rocks remains poorly constrained. Here, we show that such fault rocks are an order of magnitude...

Thermochemical anomalies in the upper mantle control Gakkel Ridge accretion

Despite progress in understanding seafloor accretion at ultraslow spreading ridges, the ultimate driving force is still unknown. Here we use 40Ar/39Ar isotopic dating of mid-ocean ridge basalts recovered at variable distances from the axis of the Gakkel Ridge to provide new constraints on the spatial and temporal distribution of volcanic eruptions at various sections of an ultraslow spreading ridge. Our age data show that magmatic-dominated sections of the Gakkel Ridge spread at a steady rate of ~11.1"‰Â±"‰0.9"‰mm/yr whereas amagmatic sections have a more widely distributed melt supply yielding ambiguous spreading rate information. These variations in spreading rate and crustal accretion correlate with locations of hotter thermochemical anomalies in the asthenosphere beneath the ridge. We conclude therefore that seafloor generation in ultra-slow spreading centres broadly reflects the distribution of thermochemical anomalies in the upper mantle.
Quantum-coherent nanoscience

For the past three decades nanoscience has widely affected many areas in physics, chemistry and engineering, and has led to numerous fundamental discoveries, as well as applications and products. Concurrently, quantum science and technology has developed into a cross-disciplinary research endeavour connecting these same areas and holds burgeoning commercial promise. Although quantum physics dictates the behaviour of nanoscale objects, quantum coherence, which is central to quantum information, communication and sensing, has not played an explicit role in much of nanoscience. This Review describes fundamental principles and practical applications of quantum coherence in nanoscale systems, a research area we call quantum-coherent nanoscience. We structure this Review according to specific degrees of freedom that can be quantum-coherently controlled in a given nanoscale system, such as charge, spin, mechanical motion and photons. We review the current state of the art and focus on outstanding challenges and opportunities unlocked by the merging of nanoscience and coherent quantum operations.
Theoretical explanation of rotational flow in the liquid-film motor

A liquid film that is under the action of two electric forces, an external electric field parallel to the film and a lateral voltage difference applied to both edges of the film, exhibits a universal rotational flow. In this article, we revisit this phenomena by considering an idealized so-called liquid-film motor and provide a theoretical description of the underlying physical mechanism that is responsible for the rotation. Based on this theory, the external electric field induces a non-uniform distribution of freely moving charges on the film. Then the internal field that is mainly resulted from the lateral voltage difference, will exert forces on induced charges and subsequently will result the rotational flow. We show, how the fields contribute in developing a universal flow pattern.
Phase segregation in mixed-halide perovskites affects charge-carrier dynamics while preserving mobility

Mixed halide perovskites can provide optimal bandgaps for tandem solar cells which are key to improved cost-efficiencies, but can still suffer from detrimental illumination-induced phase segregation. Here we employ optical-pump terahertz-probe spectroscopy to investigate the impact of halide segregation on the charge-carrier"‰dynamics and transport properties of mixed halide perovskite films. We reveal that, surprisingly, halide segregation results in negligible impact to the THz charge-carrier mobilities, and that charge carriers within the I-rich phase are not strongly localised. We further demonstrate enhanced lattice anharmonicity in the segregated I-rich domains, which is likely to support ionic migration. These phonon anharmonicity effects also serve as evidence of a remarkably fast, picosecond charge funnelling into the narrow-bandgap I-rich domains. Our analysis demonstrates how minimal structural transformations during phase segregation have a dramatic effect on the charge-carrier dynamics as a result of charge funnelling. We suggest that because such enhanced recombination is radiative, performance losses may be mitigated by deployment of careful light management strategies in solar cells.
Trans-tail regulation-mediated suppression of cryptic transcription

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. Crosstalk between post-translational modifications of histone proteins influences the regulation of chromatin structure and gene expression. Among such crosstalk pathways, the best-characterized example is H2B monoubiquitination-mediated H3K4 and H3K79 methylation, which is referred to as trans-tail regulation. Although many studies have investigated the fragmentary effects of this pathway on silencing and transcription, its ultimate contribution to transcriptional control has remained unclear. Recent advances in molecular techniques and genomics have, however, revealed that the trans-tail crosstalk is linked to a more diverse cascade of histone modifications and has various functions in cotranscriptional processes. Furthermore, H2B monoubiquitination sequentially facilitates H3K4 dimethylation and histone sumoylation, thereby providing a binding platform for recruiting Set3 complex proteins, including two histone deacetylases, to restrict cryptic transcription from gene bodies. The removal of both ubiquitin and SUMO, small ubiquitin-like modifier, modifications from histones also facilitates a change in the phosphorylation pattern of the RNA polymerase II C-terminal domain that is required for subsequent transcriptional elongation. Therefore, this review describes recent findings regarding trans-tail regulation-driven processes to elaborate on their contribution to maintaining transcriptional fidelity.
An insight into thermal properties of BC-graphene hetero-nanosheets: a molecular dynamics study

Simulation of thermal properties of graphene hetero-nanosheets is a key step in understanding their performance in nano-electronics where thermal loads and shocks are highly likely. Herein we combine graphene and boron-carbide nanosheets (BC3N) heterogeneous structures to obtain BC3N-graphene hetero-nanosheet (BC3GrHs) as a model semiconductor with tunable properties. Poor thermal properties of such heterostructures would curb their long-term practice. BC3GrHs may be imperfect with grain boundaries comprising non-hexagonal rings, heptagons, and pentagons as topological defects. Therefore, a realistic picture of the thermal properties of BC3GrHs necessitates consideration of grain boundaries of heptagon-pentagon defect pairs. Herein thermal properties of BC3GrHs with various defects were evaluated applying molecular dynamic (MD) simulation. First, temperature profiles along BC3GrHs interface with symmetric and asymmetric pentagon-heptagon pairs at 300Â K, Î”T"‰="‰40Â K, and zero strain were compared. Next, the effect of temperature, strain, and temperature gradient (Î”T) on Kaptiza resistance (interfacial thermal resistance at the grain boundary) was visualized. It was found that Kapitza resistance increases upon an increase of defect density in the grain boundary. Besides, among symmetric grain boundaries, 5"“7"“6"“6 and 5"“7"“5"“7 defect pairs showed the lowest (2"‰Ã—"‰10"“10 m2Â KÂ Wâˆ’1) and highest (4.9"‰Ã—"‰10"“10 m2Â KÂ Wâˆ’1) values of Kapitza resistance, respectively. Regarding parameters affecting Kapitza resistance, increased temperature and strain caused the rise and drop in Kaptiza thermal resistance, respectively. However, lengthier nanosheets had lower Kapitza thermal resistance. Moreover, changes in temperature gradient had a negligible effect on the Kapitza resistance.
Growth of lithium-indium dendrites in all-solid-state lithium-based batteries with sulfide electrolytes

All-solid-state lithium-based batteries with inorganic solid electrolytes are considered a viable option for electrochemical energy storage applications. However, the application of lithium metal is hindered by issues associated with the growth of mossy and dendritic Li morphologies upon prolonged cell cycling and undesired reactions at the electrode/solid electrolyte interface. In this context, alloy materials such as lithium-indium (Li-In) alloys are widely used at the laboratory scale because of their (electro)chemical stability, although no in-depth investigations on their morphological stability have been reported yet. In this work, we report the growth of Li-In dendritic structures when the alloy material is used in combination with a Li6PS5Cl solid electrolyte and Li(Ni0.6Co0.2Mn0.2)O2 positive electrode active material and cycled at high currents (e.g., 3.8"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2) and high cathode loading (e.g., 4"‰mAh"‰cmâˆ’2). Via ex situ measurements and simulations, we demonstrate that the irregular growth of Li-In dendrites leads to cell short circuits after room-temperature long-term cycling. Furthermore, the difference between Li and Li-In dendrites is investigated and discussed to demonstrate the distinct type of dendrite morphology.
Noise-induced barren plateaus in variational quantum algorithms

Variational Quantum Algorithms (VQAs) may be a path to quantum advantage on Noisy Intermediate-Scale Quantum (NISQ) computers. A natural question is whether noise on NISQ devices places fundamental limitations on VQA performance. We rigorously prove a serious limitation for noisy VQAs, in that the noise causes the training landscape to have a barren plateau (i.e., vanishing gradient). Specifically, for the local Pauli noise considered, we prove that the gradient vanishes exponentially in the number of qubits n if the depth of the ansatz grows linearly with n. These noise-induced barren plateaus (NIBPs) are conceptually different from noise-free barren plateaus, which are linked to random parameter initialization. Our result is formulated for a generic ansatz that includes as special cases the Quantum Alternating Operator Ansatz and the Unitary Coupled Cluster Ansatz, among others. For the former, our numerical heuristics demonstrate the NIBP phenomenon for a realistic hardware noise model.
Fast acquisition protocol for X-ray scattering tensor tomography

Microstructural information over an entire sample is important to understand the macroscopic behaviour of materials. X-ray scattering tensor tomography facilitates the investigation of the microstructural organisation in statistically large sample volumes. However, established acquisition protocols based on scanning small-angle X-ray scattering and X-ray grating interferometry inherently require long scan times even with highly brilliant X-ray sources. Recent developments in X-ray diffractive optics towards circular pattern arrays enable fast single-shot acquisition of the sample scattering properties with 2D omnidirectional sensitivity. X-ray scattering tensor tomography with the use of this circular grating array has been demonstrated. We propose here simple yet inherently rapid acquisition protocols for X-ray scattering tensor tomography leveraging on these new optical elements. Results from both simulation and experimental data, supported by a null space analysis, suggest that the proposed acquisition protocols are not only rapid but also corroborate that sufficient information for the accurate volumetric reconstruction of the scattering properties is provided. The proposed acquisition protocols will build the basis for rapid inspection and/or time-resolved tensor tomography of the microstructural organisation over an extended field of view.
Computer aided designing of novel pyrrolopyridine derivatives as JAK1 inhibitors

Janus kinases (JAKs) are a family of non-receptor kinases that play a key role in cytokine signaling and their aberrant activities are associated with the pathogenesis of various immune diseases. The JAK1 isoform plays an essential role in the types 1 and II interferon signaling and elicits signals from the interleukin-2, interleukin-4, gp130, and class 2 receptor families. It is ubiquitously expressed in humans and its overexpression has been linked with autoimmune diseases such as myeloproliferative neoplasm. Although JAK1 inhibitors such as Tofacitinib have been approved for medical use, the low potency and off-target effects of these inhibitors have limited their use and calls for the development of novel JAK1 inhibitors. In this study, we used computational methods on a series of pyrrolopyridine derivatives to design new JAK1 inhibitors. Molecular docking and molecular dynamics simulation methods were used to study the protein-inhibitor interactions. 3D-quantitative structure"“activity relationship models were developed and were used to predict the activity of newly designed compounds. Free energy calculation methods were used to study the binding affinity of the inhibitors with JAK1. Of the designed compounds, seventeen of the compounds showed a higher binding energy value than the most active compound in the dataset and at least six of the compounds showed higher binding energy value than the pan JAK inhibitor Tofacitinib. The findings made in this study could be utilized for the further development of JAK1 inhibitors.
Neural nano-optics for high-quality thin lens imaging

Nano-optic imagers that modulate light at sub-wavelength scales could enable new applications in diverse domains ranging from robotics to medicine. Although metasurface optics offer a path to such ultra-small imagers, existing methods have achieved image quality far worse than bulky refractive alternatives, fundamentally limited by aberrations at large apertures and low f-numbers. In this work, we close this performance gap by introducing a neural nano-optics imager. We devise a fully differentiable learning framework that learns a metasurface physical structure in conjunction with a neural feature-based image reconstruction algorithm. Experimentally validating the proposed method, we achieve an order of magnitude lower reconstruction error than existing approaches. As such, we present a high-quality, nano-optic imager that combines the widest field-of-view for full-color metasurface operation while simultaneously achieving the largest demonstrated aperture of 0.5 mm at an f-number of 2.
Acyl-chain saturation regulates the order of phosphatidylinositol 4,5-bisphosphate nanodomains

Phosphatidylinositol 4,5-bisphosphate (PI(4,5)P2) plays a critical role in the regulation of various plasma membrane processes and signaling pathways in eukaryotes. A significant amount of cellular resources are spent on maintaining the dominant 1-stearoyl-2-arachidonyl PI(4,5)P2 acyl-chain composition, while less abundant and more saturated species become more prevalent in response to specific stimuli, stress or aging. Here, we report the impact of acyl-chain structure on the biophysical properties of cation-induced PI(4,5)P2 nanodomains. PI(4,5)P2 species with increasing levels of acyl-chain saturation cluster in progressively more ordered nanodomains, culminating in the formation of gel-like nanodomains for fully saturated species. The formation of these gel-like domains was largely abrogated in the presence of 1-stearoyl-2-arachidonyl PI(4,5)P2. This is, to the best of our knowledge, the first report of the impact of PI(4,5)P2 acyl-chain composition on cation-dependent nanodomain ordering, and provides important clues to the motives behind the enrichment of PI(4,5)P2 with polyunsaturated acyl-chains. We also show how Ca2+-induced PI(4,5)P2 nanodomains are able to generate local negative curvature, a phenomenon likely to play a role in membrane remodeling events.
Thymidylate synthase O-GlcNAcylation: a molecular mechanism of 5-FU sensitization in colorectal cancer

Alteration of O-GlcNAcylation, a dynamic posttranslational modification, is associated with tumorigenesis and tumor progression. Its role in chemotherapy response is poorly investigated. Standard treatment for colorectal cancer (CRC), 5-fluorouracil (5-FU), mainly targets Thymidylate Synthase (TS). TS O-GlcNAcylation was reported but not investigated yet. We hypothesize that O-GlcNAcylation interferes with 5-FU CRC sensitivity by regulating TS. In vivo, we observed that combined 5-FU with Thiamet-G (O-GlcNAcase (OGA) inhibitor) treatment had a synergistic inhibitory effect on grade and tumor progression. 5-FU decreased O-GlcNAcylation and, reciprocally, elevation of O-GlcNAcylation was associated with TS increase. In vitro in non-cancerous and cancerous colon cells, we showed that 5-FU impacts O-GlcNAcylation by decreasing O-GlcNAc Transferase (OGT) expression both at mRNA and protein levels. Reciprocally, OGT knockdown decreased 5-FU-induced cancer cell apoptosis by reducing TS protein level and activity. Mass spectrometry, mutagenesis and structural studies mapped O-GlcNAcylated sites on T251 and T306 residues and deciphered their role in TS proteasomal degradation. We reveal a crosstalk between O-GlcNAcylation and 5-FU metabolism in vitro and in vivo that converges to 5-FU CRC sensitization by stabilizing TS. Overall, our data propose that combining 5-FU-based chemotherapy with Thiamet-G could be a new way to enhance CRC response to 5-FU.
The impact of bacterial diversity on resistance to biocides in oilfields

Extreme conditions and the availability of determinate substrates in oil fields promote the growth of a specific microbiome. Sulfate-reducing bacteria (SRB) and acid-producing bacteria (APB) are usually found in these places and can harm important processes due to increases in corrosion rates, biofouling and reservoir biosouring. Biocides such as glutaraldehyde, dibromo-nitrilopropionamide (DBNPA), tetrakis (hydroxymethyl) phosphonium sulfate (THPS) and alkyl dimethyl benzyl ammonium chloride (ADBAC) are commonly used in oil fields to mitigate uncontrolled microbial growth. The aim of this work was to evaluate the differences among microbiome compositions and their resistance to standard biocides in four different Brazilian produced water samples, two from a Southeast Brazil offshore oil field and two from different Northeast Brazil onshore oil fields. Microbiome evaluations were carried out through 16S rRNA amplicon sequencing. To evaluate the biocidal resistance, the Minimum Inhibitory Concentration (MIC) of the standard biocides were analyzed using enriched consortia of SRB and APB from the produced water samples. The data showed important differences in terms of taxonomy but similar functional characterization, indicating the high diversity of the microbiomes. The APB and SRB consortia demonstrated varying resistance levels against the biocides. These results will help to customize biocidal treatments in oil fields.
Connectivity modulations induced by reach&grasp movements: a multidimensional approach

Reach&grasp requires highly coordinated activation of different brain areas. We investigated whether reach&grasp kinematics is associated to EEG-based networks changes. We enrolled 10 healthy subjects. We analyzed the reach&grasp kinematics of 15 reach&grasp movements performed with each upper limb. Simultaneously, we obtained a 64-channel EEG, synchronized with the reach&grasp movement time points. We elaborated EEG signals with EEGLAB 12 in order to obtain event related synchronization/desynchronization (ERS/ERD) and lagged linear coherence between Brodmann areas. Finally, we evaluated network topology via sLORETA software, measuring network local and global efficiency (clustering and path length) and the overall balance (small-worldness). We observed a widespread ERD in Î± and Î² bands during reach&grasp, especially in the centro-parietal regions of the hemisphere contralateral to the movement. Regarding functional connectivity, we observed an Î± lagged linear coherence reduction among Brodmann areas contralateral to the arm involved in the reach&grasp movement. Interestingly, left arm movement determined widespread changes of Î± lagged linear coherence, specifically among right occipital regions, insular cortex and somatosensory cortex, while the right arm movement exerted a restricted contralateral sensory-motor cortex modulation. Finally, no change between rest and movement was found for clustering, path length and small-worldness. Through a synchronized acquisition, we explored the cortical correlates of the reach&grasp movement. Despite EEG perturbations, suggesting that the non-dominant reach&grasp network has a complex architecture probably linked to the necessity of a higher visual control, the pivotal topological measures of network local and global efficiency remained unaffected.
Two-step absorption instead of two-photon absorption in 3D nanoprinting

The quadratic optical nonlinearity arising from two-photon absorption provides the crucial spatial concentration of optical excitation in three-dimensional (3D) laser nanoprinting, with widespread applications in technical and life sciences. Femtosecond lasers allow for obtaining efficient two-photon absorption but are accompanied by a number of issues, including higher-order processes, cost, reliability and size. Here we introduce two-step absorption replacing two-photon absorption as the primary optical excitation process. Under suitable conditions, two-step absorption shows the same quadratic optical nonlinearity as two-photon absorption. We present a photoresist system based on a photoinitiator supporting two-step absorption, a scavenger and a well-established triacrylate. We show that this system allows for printing state-of-the-art 3D nanostructures and beyond. In these experiments, we use ~100"‰Î¼W optical power from an inexpensive, compact continuous-wave semiconductor laser diode emitting at 405"‰nm wavelength. Our work opens the door to drastic miniaturization and cost reduction of 3D laser nanoprinters.
Nigirpexin E, a new azaphilone derivative with anti-tobacco mosaic virus activity from soil-derived fungus Trichoderma afroharzianum LTR-2

A new compound classified as one new azaphilone derivative, nigirpexin E (1), was obtained from the soil-derived fungus Trichoderma afroharzianum LTR-2, together with seven known compounds (2"“8). The structures of 1"“8 were determined by their HRESIMS, optical rotation, and NMR spectroscopic data. The absolute configuration of nigirpexin E (1) was determined on the basis of comparisons of experimental and theoretically calculated ECD spectra. Compound 3 was firstly isolated from Trichoderma. Bioactivities of the isolated compounds were assayed their anti-tobacco mosaic virus (anti-TMV) activities. The results showed that compound 1 exhibited significant inactivation effect against TMV with an inhibition rate of 67.25% (0.5"‰mg"‰mlâˆ’1), which was higher than that of positive control ribavirin (56.74%). This is the first report of the anti-TMV activity of azaphilone derivatives.
Improvement of magnetic resonance imaging using a wireless radiofrequency resonatorÂ array

In recent years, new human magnetic resonance imaging systems operating at static magnetic fields strengths of 7 Tesla or higher have become available, providing better signal sensitivity compared with lower field strengths. However, imaging human-sized objects at such high field strength and associated precession frequencies is limited due to the technical challenges associated with the wavelength effect, which substantially disturb the transmit field uniformity over the human body when conventional coils are used. Here we report a novel passive inductively-coupled radiofrequency resonator array design with a simple structure that works in conjunction with conventional coils and requires only to be tuned to the scanner's operating frequency. We show that inductive-coupling between the resonator array and the coil improves the transmit efficiency and signal sensitivity in the targeted region. The simple structure, flexibility, and cost-efficiency make the proposed array design an attractive approach for altering the transmit field distribution specially at high field systems, where the wavelength is comparable with the tissue size.
Dual vortex breakdown in a two-fluid whirlpool

Looking for an optimal flow shape for culture growth in vortex bioreactors, an intriguing and impressive structure has been observed that mimics the strong swirling flows in the atmosphere (tornado) and ocean (waterspout). To better understand the flow nature and topology, this experimental study explores the development of vortex breakdown (VB) in a lab-scale swirling flow of two immiscible fluids filling a vertical cylindrical container. The rotating bottom disk drives the circulation of both fluids while the sidewall is stationary. The container can be either sealed with the still top disk (SC) or open (OC). As the rotation strength (Re) increases, a new circulation cell occurs in each fluid-the dual VB. In case SC, VB first emerges in the lower fluid at Re"‰="‰475 and then in the upper fluid at Re"‰="‰746. In case OC, VB first emerges in the upper fluid at Re"‰="‰524 and then in the lower fluid at Re"‰="‰538. The flow remains steady and axisymmetric with the interface and the free surface being just slightly deformed in the studied range of Re. Such two-VB swirling flows can provide efficient mixing in aerial or two-fluid bioreactors.
Ensuring scientific reproducibility in bio-macromolecular modeling via extensive, automated benchmarks

Each year vast international resources are wasted on irreproducible research. The scientific community has been slow to adopt standard software engineering practices, despite the increases in high-dimensional data, complexities of workflows, and computational environments. Here we show how scientific software applications can be created in a reproducible manner when simple design goals for reproducibility are met. We describe the implementation of a test server framework and 40 scientific benchmarks, covering numerous applications in Rosetta bio-macromolecular modeling. High performance computing cluster integration allows these benchmarks to run continuously and automatically. Detailed protocol captures are useful for developers and users of Rosetta and other macromolecular modeling tools. The framework and design concepts presented here are valuable for developers and users of any type of scientific software and for the scientific community to create reproducible methods. Specific examples highlight the utility of this framework, and the comprehensive documentation illustrates the ease of adding new tests in a matter of hours.
