How To Glow And Sparkle At Your Next Party, According To Kim Kardashian’s Make-up Artist

The celebrity breakup industrial complex is built on women scorned. There was Diana, Princess of Wales, of course, who was lured into a faux fairy-tale marriage. Later came the damning photo evidence of Brad Pitt on the beach in Kenya with Angelina Jolie, his Mr & Mrs Smith costar and purported “other woman”, in the wake of his split from Jennifer Aniston. Ethan Hawke? After his divorce from Uma Thurman, he married the family’s nanny. Amid Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s separation, it was also Ben, not Jen, who took up with their children’s caregiver. Traditionally, when famous couples break up, the men “win”: they bounce back (if they ever stumble at all) and swiftly “step out” (to put it in tabloid-speak) with new, often younger women. Meanwhile, the female partners – no matter how talented, gorgeous, and beloved – are cast as one-dimensional sad emojis… until now?

