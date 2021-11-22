The Power Of Penmanship

Living a plant-forward lifestyle is something that Dr. Katherine Wehri Takayasu, M.D., M.B.A. (aka Dr. Katie) ,not only preaches, but also practices. “Food truly is medicine, and it either helps bring us toward our goals or away from them,” says Dr. Katie, who practices integrative medicine with Stamford Health, serving patients both virtually and in-person at her offices in the Tully Center in Stamford. Her practice combines traditional Western medicine with acupuncture, mind-body medicine, supplements, nutrition and lifestyle optimization. “Every single thing that we put into our body is informing it of what we want it to do. Just like a car, if we want it to operate at maximum capacity, we need to give it premium gasoline.”

STAMFORD, CT ・ 5 DAYS AGO