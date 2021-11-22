ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnus Carlsen Is Back To Defend His Chess Title

Cover picture for the articleIt has been 1,090 days since the last World Chess Championship. In the meantime, the ancient game has seen a modern resurgence, a swell in popularity driven by technology and a global pandemic, a dramatic prologue to the game’s marquee event. Beginning this week, at long last, Magnus Carlsen...

Financial Times

Chess: high stakes in next week’s Carlsen v Nepo world title match

The long awaited world championship match between Norway’s Magnus Carlsen and his Russian challenger Ian Nepomniachtchi, often referred to as Nepo, starts in Dubai next week. The financial stakes-$2m-are high, and so are the career aspirations for both grandmasters. The opening ceremony is on Wednesday November 24, and the first...
Brilliant Chess Game Finale by World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen Has Been Added to ‘Chess Board Rapture’ NFT Collection

NEW YORK, N.Y., Nov 19, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — A Magnus Carlsen chess brilliancy that wrapped up his successful 2016 World Chess Championship match defense has been minted by Citrusw00d Productions on the OpenSea non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace. The latest addition to the Chess Board Rapture NFT collection depicts the...
chessbase.com

The Carlsen years (3): A stubborn defender

Your key to fresh ideas, precise analyses and targeted training!. Everyone uses ChessBase, from the World Champion to the amateur next door. It is the program of choice for anyone who loves the game and wants to know more about it. Start your personal success story with ChessBase and enjoy the game even more.
The Guardian

The best of AB de Villiers, Carlsen’s chess genius and Chelsea v Man Utd

1) Chelsea and Manchester United meet on Sunday at Stamford Bridge having had very different seasons so far. There are plenty of previous classics between the two sides to delve into, so let’s start back in 1965 with a Reds side featuring Law, Best, Charlton et al hammering Chelsea 4-0 on Match of the Day. Another TV-featured meeting of the two, in 1973, saw Chelsea win through a Peter Osgood goal at the Bridge. In the Premier League era we’ve had Chelsea thrashing Sir Alex Ferguson’s recent treble-winners in October 1999, José Mourinho’s Blues securing the title in 2006 and a 4-0 win over Mourinho’s United in 2016. On a more heartening note for those in red, here’s an eight-goal FA Cup victory in 1998, United’s comeback in a 3-3 thriller in 2012, and their last win in this fixture, in 2020 just before lockdown.
Washington Times

Carlsen presses but held to draw in world chess championship match's first game

World chess champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway, playing the Black pieces, survived some early pressure and then mismanaged a favorable position to draw Russian challenger Ian Nepomniachtchi in the first game of the scheduled 14-game title match in Dubai Friday. Carlsen, in his fourth title defense match since winning the...
FiveThirtyEight

The World Chess Championship Opens With An Endless Knight-Rook Dance

With a tense draw lasting four hours and 45 moves, Magnus Carlsen on Friday began the latest defense of his World Chess Championship title. The Norwegian grandmaster has been No. 1 in the world for a decade and has held the sport’s top title since 2013. His challenger, Russian grandmaster and world No. 5 Ian Nepomniachtchi, won the right to challenge for the title by winning the elite Candidates Tournament in April.
Washington Times

Seesaw battle leads to second draw to open world chess title match

Both players had chances in the sharp struggle, but the result was a 58-move draw in the second game of the 14-game world chess championship match between titleholder Magnus Carlsen of Norway and challenger Ian Neponiachtchi of Russia Saturday in Dubai. After another tense draw in the match’s opening game,...
FiveThirtyEight

A Chess Player Almost Won A Chess Game

The auditorium in Dubai hosting the 2021 World Chess Championship is reminiscent of the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. Each features a grand, darkened room with a glowing diorama, filled with motionless drama. And in both, a squid and a whale remain deadlocked in their boxes, caught in the middle of a grueling battle.
Washington Times

Low-key struggle leads to quiet draw as world chess title fight remains tied

They avoided the theatrics of the first two games, but a draw was again the result Sunday as world chess champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway and Russian challenger Ian Nepomniachtchi remain tied with 1 1/2 points apiece in their scheduled 14-game match in Dubai. Carlsen, who faced difficult moments in...
