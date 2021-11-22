Thanksgiving travel: Georgia gas prices up about $1.29 from last year

Traffic in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Georgia drivers will pay slightly less at the pump this week as they head out for the Thanksgiving holiday. The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded dropped by one cent to $3.24, according to AAA.

However, that is still about four cents higher than last month and $1.29 more than this time last year.

Atlanta drivers are paying about $3.26 per gallon.

Georgia remains below the national average, which also dropped by a penny to $3.40 a gallon.

Although demand for gas has been dropping, the price has remained high due to oil prices near $80 per barrel, according to the Energy Information Administration.

AAA recommends using apps to find cheaper gas while traveling and skipping premium gas to save money at the pump.

