Georgia State

Thanksgiving travel: Georgia gas prices up about $1.29 from last year

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 7 days ago
Traffic in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Georgia drivers will pay slightly less at the pump this week as they head out for the Thanksgiving holiday. The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded dropped by one cent to $3.24, according to AAA.

However, that is still about four cents higher than last month and $1.29 more than this time last year.

Atlanta drivers are paying about $3.26 per gallon.

Georgia remains below the national average, which also dropped by a penny to $3.40 a gallon.

Although demand for gas has been dropping, the price has remained high due to oil prices near $80 per barrel, according to the Energy Information Administration.

AAA recommends using apps to find cheaper gas while traveling and skipping premium gas to save money at the pump.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

Brandon Biden
7d ago

LET'S GO BRANDON. I always find the people that say the president doesn't control has prices amusing. Presidential policy that shudders refineries and bans drilling cuts supply and simple eco tells us that if supply drops but demands increases or remains the same, prices increase.

Reply
2
 

