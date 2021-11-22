Wellness Week | CCS participates in a different kind of learning

The end of November is a busy time for families, including Corey Milliman’s, owner of CC’s Low-Carb Kitchen, which is one of the reasons he gives his staff off on this holiday. “One side of my family celebrates [Thanksgiving] the weekend before; the other on Thanksgiving. Finally, we usually have a small Friendsgiving after the family holidays,” he says. Each of these celebrations has its own unique style: one features Wisconsin traditions, one features Kentucky traditions, and Friendsgiving is a mix of both.
