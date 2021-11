Covid-19 cases are on the rise in the United States ahead of the upcoming holidays. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the daily case rate in the US is about half of what it was at this time last year. Currently there are about 92,000 cases reported each day which is up 16% from last week. Cases were low at the end of the summer but have started climbing again and are now back to levels last seen in August. Nearly a third of new cases are in the Midwest but the majority of states have seen a rise over the past week. According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, more than 50,000 people are currently hospitalized with the virus and three quarters of beds in ICU’s are full. Covid-19 patients occupy more than one in seven of those. Data from Johns Hopkins University has found that more than 1,100 people are dying from the virus each day.

