A leak from the set of Captain Marvel 2, AKA The Marvels, has revealed what looks to be a new costume for Ms. Marvel. In the pictures, which you can see below, Kamala Khan is sporting a different version of her superhero costume – it's very similar to the one seen in set photos from her Disney Plus show, but seems to be made from a different fabric. There's also a look at the set itself, which appears to be a town or village of some kind. Though the leak looks solid, it is unconfirmed, so take it with a grain of salt.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO