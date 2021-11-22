ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Christmas celebrators need to act fast to secure live, artificial trees

By Monica Nakashima
apr.org
 7 days ago

Alabamians haven't even carved their Thanksgiving turkeys and concerns are being raised about Christmas trees. The availability of live trees in Alabama and elsewhere has some sellers reportedly raising prices. Doug Hundley is with the National Christmas Tree Association. He said tree growers...

www.apr.org

