Hilton has opened the world’s first Warner bros-themed hotel in the UAE. Along with hundreds of memorabilia, guests will be treated to a dive in pool, room service by Bugs Bunny and more.

By Neha Tandon Sharma
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter making world-class movies and entertaining billions around the world, WB Abu Dhabi, the only hotel by Warner Bros, has opened its doors in the UAE. that dream of bugs bunny bringing you breakfast in bed isn’t far from reality anymore. WB Abu Dhabi Curio Collection by Hilton will be your...

IN THIS ARTICLE
luxurylaunches.com

After Star Wars, Kross Studio has created a $80,000 lotus-inspired timepiece in collaboration with watch-designer Alain Silberstein

Boutique brand Kross Studio has been around for a little more than a year and it has managed to create a lot of buzz in the industry by crafting several different interesting timepieces, including the incredible $150,000 Star-Wars-themed watch and also the Batmobile desk clock. Continuing its philosophy of creating collaborative timepieces, Kross Studio has joined forces with French interior-architect-turned-watch-designer Alain Silberstein for its latest offering. Silberstein is known for the use of bright colors, geometric forms, and Pop Art design elements. The designer was impressed by the unique timepieces by Kross Studio and contacted the boutique brand to partner for a lotus-inspired timepiece.
