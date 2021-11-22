Hilton has opened the world’s first Warner bros-themed hotel in the UAE. Along with hundreds of memorabilia, guests will be treated to a dive in pool, room service by Bugs Bunny and more.

Saudi Arabia has revealed its latest wildly-ambitious plans to build an eight-sided floating port city on the Red Sea. The octagon shape city has been named Oxagon and is being touted as the world’s largest floating structure which will be “home to the world’s first fully automated port and integrated logistics hub.” While the details are vague at present but the official press release states that it will sit right at the edge of Neom, a newly-created region that’s located in the kingdom’s northwest. The name Neom is derived from the combination of the Greek word neos, or ‘new,’ and mustaqbal, Arabic for ‘future.’ The new region is set to be 33 times the size of New York City.

MIDDLE EAST ・ 6 DAYS AGO