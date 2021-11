It is dangerous, and let's be honest a little rude. But is it illegal in New York to not clean off your vehicle after a winter storm?. I know your first reaction: it should be! We have all been there. After a winter storm, you are driving on 87 behind someone who did not clean the snow and ice off their ride and a huge chunk blows off and slams into your windshield. It's dangerous and scares the heck out of ya, right? But is leaving that snow or ice on your vehicle when you hit the road illegal in the state of New York?

