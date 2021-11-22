ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This drug can do double duty in treating diabetes

By Knowridge
 7 days ago
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a new study from Yale, researchers found have developed an oral medication to treat diabetes that controls insulin levels while simultaneously reversing the inflammatory effects of the disease.

They found the drug has two critical advantages over the standard treatment for diabetes. Because it can be taken orally, it’s much simpler for the patient to stay compliant with his or her treatment.

It also addresses three major issues with diabetes at the same time: it helps control immediate blood glucose levels, restores pancreatic function, and re-establishes normal immunity in the pancreatic environment.

One of the major obstacles to creating a successful oral medication for diabetes is that the drug breaks down in the patient’s gastrointestinal system.

The nanoparticle, however, protects the insulin while carrying it to the site of the pancreas, where it unloads the medication.

The nanoparticle is more than just a means of delivery, though. It’s made from a polymerized ursodeoxycholic acid, a bile acid.

In its more natural form as a monomer, it has been used to make drugs for dissolving gallstones and liver stones. It hasn’t, however, been very effective as a treatment for diabetes.

In the study, the team polymerized the bile acid, though, which increases its ability to bind with receptors critical to metabolism, making it much more effective as a treatment for diabetes.

In their tests on mice, the nanoparticles reversed inflammation, restored metabolic functions, and extended their survival, while the cargo of the particles restored insulin levels.

The drug delivery system is also the basis for Toralgen, a biotechnology company that Fahmy co-founded.

The team says the potential is enormous for diabetes and other disease states as well.

If you care about diabetes, please read studies about a new way to prevent foot ulcers in diabetes and findings of this new diabetes test uses sweat, not blood to check blood sugar.

For more information about diabetes and your health please see recent studies about common diabetes drug can help treat COVID-19 lung inflammation and results showing that Americans’ blood sugar control is getting worse.

The study is published in Nature Biomedical Engineering. One author of the study is Tarek Fahmy.

Copyright © 2021 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 6

Christy Hunter
6d ago

They are developing this wonderful drug but it will be so expensive the insurance won't pay for it. So is it really worth anything to most diabetics who can't afford it?

Reply
3
Mark DeMone
6d ago

This is a very poorly written article grammatically. Maybe it was written in another language and translated into English? The subject is an incredible breakthrough considering the percentage of Americans with diabetes but makes me think twice about its findings because of writing. I also never found the name of the drug or anyone involved beyond Yale and the name Fahmey.

Reply
2
