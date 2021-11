While seeing large boxes and presents wrapped in glittery bows is always intriguing, some of the best gifts you can give cannot be placed under your tree. A nice vacation or getaway to one of your bucket list destinations is what anyone with wanderlust has at the top of their holiday wishlist, so you might want to check out all the Black Friday 2021 travel deals happening this year. With some of the best travel discounts of the year, you can book weekend getaways for you and your partner, reunion trips for your whole family, and even adventure-filled travels to some of your dream destinations.

