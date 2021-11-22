Your daily horoscope

On Wednesday, Neptune — planet of intuition, spirituality, and illusion — ends its five monthlong retrograde period. Neptune retrograde can allow you to see clearly, free from the haze of delusion and wishful thinking. But nobody can bear being rational all the time, and when this retrograde ends, you might get your sweet sense of fantasy and magic back again. Then, in the early hours of Saturday morning, a solar eclipse in adventurous Sagittarius finishes out this eclipse season. Doors will open unexpectedly before you. Hidden pathways will reveal themselves. Your days might feel chaotic, but don’t try to impose order just yet: The world is rearranging itself in beautiful, necessary ways, and all you have to do is let it happen.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO