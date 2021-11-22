ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four Tet accuses Domino of removing albums from streaming services

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Four Tet’s continuing legal dispute with his former label, Domino Records, the imprint has now reportedly removed three of the producer’s albums from streaming platforms. “This is heartbreaking to me,” said Four Tet, real name Kieran Hebden, on Twitter yesterday. “I’m so upset to see that Domino has...

Four Tet Albums Pulled Offline Amid Royalties Dispute

Four Tet says his former label, Domino Records, has removed three of his early albums from streaming platforms amidst on ongoing legal dispute initiated by the U.K. producer this past summer. 2003’s Rounds, 2005’s Everything’s Ecstatic and 2010’s There Is Love In You are not currently available on streaming and...
MUSIC
Domino says it is “saddened” by its ongoing Four Tet dispute

Domino has issued a statement about its ongoing dispute with Four Tet, which ramped up last weekend after it emerged that the label had removed three of his albums from the streaming services. The label says that it is “just as saddened” by the removal of the albums from streaming...
ENTERTAINMENT
