Vermont Democratic Rep. Peter Welch announced that he would forgo reelection and instead launch a bid to succeed Sen. Patrick Leahy on Monday. Welch, Vermont’s lone House member, was long expected to run, and he was endorsed almost immediately by Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who has served in the Senate alongside Leahy since 2006. Leahy, the dean of the Senate who was first elected in 1974 and the only Democrat to serve in the Senate from Vermont, announced last Monday that he would retire after eight terms.

VERMONT STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO