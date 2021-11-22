Pirates Review

While the title might suggest a tale of fierce marauders on choppy ocean waters, Pirates swaps sailboats for a knackered Peugeot in a light-hearted crusade through London. TV presenter Reggie Yates’ feature debut shamelessly plays on ’90s nostalgia for comedic effect by making playful references to sat navs and ‘Goo-Goo’ (better...
The debut film from writer-director Carlson Young began in her dreams. When she slept, her mind took her to a place that became the genesis of The Blazing World – a hallucinatory horror-fantasy inspired by David Lynch, scary stories, and a youth spent in the imaginative worlds of Lord Of The Rings, Harry Potter, and His Dark Materials. “I’m a lucid dreamer,” she says. “I was having dreams of this field and this big black hole. When we started excavating the feature version of the script, subconsciously I sort of entered that black hole in my mind.”
Ruined King: A League of Legends Story saw a surprise launch last week, and LoL’s Runeterra has never felt more inviting. League of Legends fans have had a wild few months. Wild Rift has arrived on mobile platforms, while card-battler Legends of Runeterra is, in this writer’s humble opinion, the best game you’re probably not playing. Then there was Worlds 2021, followed by Arcane – the game’s new Netflix show that’s drawn rave reviews from fans and critics alike.
You may recall that, earlier this year, director Colin Trevorrow and the Jurassic World Dominion team debuted a preview of the movie's prologue - an epic flashback to prehistoric times. Back then, it was only playing in front of IMAX screenings of Fast & Furious 9, but is now online for all to enjoy. Take a look...
Adele is said to have stormed out of an interview because she felt disrespected and offended. When the interviewer disclosed to the singer that he was talking to the "Easy On Me" hitmaker, she rose up and walked away from the conversation. Matt Doran was apparently pulled off the air...
Princess Anne put in a glamorous appearance at the Team GB ball on Thursday evening, celebrating British athletes' success at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The 71-year-old royal, who is President of the British Olympic Association, presented the 'Olympian's Olympian' award to acclaimed diver Tom Daley. Princess Anne dressed to impress for the occasion, donning a blue gown with sequin detailing and a pleated skirt that shimmered under the lights as she took to the stage to give a speech.
Jared Leto went to some, um, questionable lengths to prepare for his role in “House of Gucci.”. The Oscar winner stars as designer Paolo Gucci in the crime drama, which explores the Gucci dynasty and opens in theaters Friday. In an interview with i-D magazine published this week, the actor explained how he did a “deep dive” into the character once shooting began. And, in his words, he went well beyond standard method acting techniques.
I’ve made plenty of mistakes in my day, but the best mistakes are the ones you don’t make. I say it’s okay to laugh, as long as no one gets hurt. Plus, if you can’t laugh at yourself, then what’s the point of life?. 1. “I ordered wrapping paper online,...
6ix9ine went above and beyond for his girlfriend Jade’s 25th birthday. Photos and videos from the night show the rapper giving the model multiple Birkin bags for her birthday, as well as thousands in cash, which he stowed in the purses themselves. Jade posted a series of images on Instagram, showing off her presents and a Rolls Royce.
Welcome to Plathville star Olivia Plath is celebrating big and wants fans to know all about it. So, she took to social media to share some special news with her followers. What’s Olivia up to these days, and what’s the big update?. It looks like things are going really well...
Steven Spielberg is no stranger to the one shot or lengthy take – from the swooping overhead peek into apartments in Minority Report, to the drinking competition in Raiders Of The Lost Ark, to Helen Hirsch’s monologue in Schindler’s List, ambitious long shots are scattered throughout his filmography. With his...
On Wednesday, Neptune — planet of intuition, spirituality, and illusion — ends its five monthlong retrograde period. Neptune retrograde can allow you to see clearly, free from the haze of delusion and wishful thinking. But nobody can bear being rational all the time, and when this retrograde ends, you might get your sweet sense of fantasy and magic back again. Then, in the early hours of Saturday morning, a solar eclipse in adventurous Sagittarius finishes out this eclipse season. Doors will open unexpectedly before you. Hidden pathways will reveal themselves. Your days might feel chaotic, but don’t try to impose order just yet: The world is rearranging itself in beautiful, necessary ways, and all you have to do is let it happen.
“Chicago,” the long-running revival of the classic musical about greed and corruption, canceled its Saturday performance on Broadway after two people who work at the Ambassador Theatre tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
The production said it has no scheduled performances for Sunday and plans to resume shows on Monday. The Sunday performance was canceled “…out of an abundance of caution,” according to a statement released by the musical’s producers.
“‘Chicago’ follows strict industry protocols with the safety of everyone a priority,” the statement continues. “Ticketholders for tonight’s performance will be contacted by their point of purchase.”
Broadway theaters began reopening in August...
BBC's documentary about William and Harry's relationship with the press was slammed by a journalist. Prince William and Prince Harry are making headlines again due to BBC's documentary The Princes And The Press. The two-part documentary examined the two royal princes' relationship with the press, and it featured several journalists....
The small screen Star Wars galaxy is expanding rapidly – for the next Disney+ adventure, we’re getting to know big bad bounty hunter Boba Fett a whole lot better. Rising from the Sarlacc pit into which he flew in Return Of The Jedi, The Book Of Boba Fett sees the iconic character go gangster, taking over the “power vacuum” left by Jabba The Hutt and ruling Tattooine with an impeccably armoured fist.
After a two year hiatus due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Brandon High School theater department is putting on a show. At 7 p.m., on Dec. 1-3, BHS will present ,“Pirates of the Cafeteria.” The one act play follows a group of pirates who try to take over the Brandon High School cafeteria to recruit young people to join them.
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- David Gulpilil, an indigenous Australian actor best known for starring in Crocodile Dundee, Rabbit-Proof Fence and other films, has died at the age of 68. South Australian Premier Steven Marshall confirmed Gulpilil's death. The actor died following a battle with cancer. "It is with deep sadness...
Another bumper-sized Empire Podcast this week, as Chris Hewitt has a fun and also impassioned chat with the great John Leguizamo, star of the new Disney animation Encanto. They talk about how Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote a rap especially for Leguizamo, about Latinx representation in movies, and that thing Benny Blanco From The Bronx did in Carlito's Way. (Spoilers for that film lurk within, so be careful!) Then Ben Travis has a natter about House Of Gucci, The Last Duel, Kylo Ren and more with the wonderful Adam Driver, and we round off a trio of interviews with Chris talking Eternals spoilers with that film's director, Chloe Zhao. Right at the end of the episode, so you can skip it if you wish to remain spoiler-free.
Who’s been the talk of telly fans ever since her scene-stealing performance in WandaVision? Why, it was Kathryn Hahn all along, of course! One of the standout elements of the time-hopping, sitcom-simulating Disney+ series was Hahn as Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision’s (Paul Bettany), nosy neighbour Agnes. Later revealed to be Agatha Harkness, a powerful witch looking to steal Wanda’s abilities, the character was such a hit that Disney+ has now confirmed she has her own show on the way.
Almost thirty years after JFK blazed a trail and called into question the facts surrounding the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas, Texas, on November 22, 1963, Oliver Stone is returning to the subject with a new documentary. JFK Revisited: Through The Looking Glass is out in cinemas today (November 26) in the UK and is, perhaps, Stone's final word on the subject of the Kennedy assassination, presenting his theory about what happened on that fateful day, augmented and enhanced by new information and declassified documents.
Stephen Sondheim, a genius of musical theater who created a new standard for American stage musicals and noted as theater’s most revered and influential composer-lyricist, died early this Friday in his home at 91. The announcement of his death was made by his lawyer and friend, F. Richard Pappas. Pappas said that he did not […]
Comments / 0