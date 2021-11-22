Hundreds Of Miles Of Tumbleweed Trapped by Wyoming Fencing

She goes by Geologist_Rabling on TikTok. In her latest video she explains why Yellowstone will not be erupting anytime soon. You might often hear that we are overdue for an eruption. But actually, eruptions are not something that happen on a time schedule. Even if we did use the average time as a way of predicting we are still about 100,000 years away from the next eruption.

SCIENCE ・ 5 HOURS AGO