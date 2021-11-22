ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

What To Expect From Medtronic’s Q2?

By Trefis Team
Forbes
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMedtronic stock (NYSE: MDT) is scheduled to report its fiscal second-quarter results on Tuesday, Nov 23. We expect Medtronic to likely post revenues and earnings largely in-line with the consensus estimates. The company is likely to benefit from an improved demand for medical devices with a rebound in the volume of...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
smarteranalyst.com

Medtronic Posts Mixed Q2 Results; Shares Fall 3%

Shares of Medtronic (MDT) were down 3% on November 23, and closed at $113.38 after the medical technology company reported mixed fiscal Q2 results.]. The quarterly performance was affected by negative market impact of the COVID-19 resurgence, and healthcare system staffing issues. The company also reduced its revenue growth guidance for fiscal 2022.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
massdevice.com

Supply chain, manufacturing issues slow Medtronic’s Hugo launch, ramp-up expected next fiscal year

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Chair & CEO Geoff Martha confirmed that the launch of the Hugo surgical robot platform is off-schedule. Speaking on the company’s second-quarter earnings call today, Martha said the platform’s launch is “not on-schedule but not off-track” at this stage. Hugo represents Medtronic’s bid to challenge Intuitive Surgical in the surgical robotics space.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medtronic#Economic Recovery#Stock Price#Medical Devices#Mdt#Pre Earnings#Covid
investing.com

Medtronic Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q2

Investing.com - Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) reported on Tuesday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations. Medtronic announced earnings per share of $1.32 on revenue of $7.85B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.29 on revenue of $7.98B. Medtronic shares are down 0% from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Forbes

What Has Driven ArcelorMittal Stock Down?

ArcelorMittal stock (NYSE: MT) has dropped 14% in the last one month, completely underperforming the S&P 500 which was up 3%. If you look at the change in stock over the last five and ten days, it has dropped (-3% and -6%, respectively) and underperformed the broader market on both occasions. The recent drop in stock price was driven by the company missing expectations for Q3 2021 and with a projection of steel prices dropping everywhere except the U.S. ArcelorMittal reported an EBITDA of $6.06 billion in Q3 2021, which fell short of market expectations of $6.15 billion. Additionally, Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industry Research recently said that the rally in steel prices has ended globally, except in the U.S. It said Chinese steel production, which has been on a downward trend over last few months, is likely to recover in 2022. Additionally, the production curbs are also expected to soften a bit. These factors made the investors jittery over the last few days, which led to the drop in MT stock.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Scheduled For November 26, 2021

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $4.16 billion. BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BLCT) is projected to post a quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $51.21 billion. SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) is estimated to report earnings for its...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Forbes

Can Sally Beauty Stock Continue To Grow After Posting 38% Gains?

Sally Beauty Holdings’ stock (NYSE: SBH), a distributor of professional beauty supplies in the United States, has increased by 38% in the last twenty-one trading days (one month). In comparison, the broader S&P500 index grew only 3% over the same period. The beauty products retailer which operates primarily through two businesses, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group, saw its revenues rise 3% in its recent fiscal fourth quarter of 2021. Its comparable-store sales were also up 2.1%, which beat its forecast issued back in August. The retailer noted strength in its e-commerce channel, and profitability held steady despite increased cost pressures during the quarter. Looking ahead, the company expects sales to rise by 3.5% despite a modest decline in the store count in fiscal 2022.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Here Are Monday's 2 Must-Watch Nasdaq Stock Winners

Markets are trying to rebound Monday morning after last Friday's big drop. Li Auto released strong financial numbers that supported its huge rise in electric vehicle deliveries. Moderna said it has a plan to fight the omicron COVID-19 variant. Some investors returning from a long weekend will be shocked to...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Church & Dwight Acquires TheraBreath For $580M

Church & Dwight Co Inc (NYSE: CHD) has agreed to acquire TheraBreath, the alcohol-free mouthwash brand, for $580 million in cash. Church & Dwight expects to leverage its distribution network, manufacturing footprint, and operating expertise to achieve an estimated $6 million in run-rate operating synergies by 2023. TheraBreath's net sales...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

What happens to my shares in a stock split?

To begin, it may pay to define what a stock split is: A stock split is a simple mechanism that a listed company can employ to increase the number of issued shares while keeping its market capitalisation/ valuation the same. There are a couple of reasons a company may elect...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy