What To Expect From Medtronic’s Q2?

ArcelorMittal stock (NYSE: MT) has dropped 14% in the last one month, completely underperforming the S&P 500 which was up 3%. If you look at the change in stock over the last five and ten days, it has dropped (-3% and -6%, respectively) and underperformed the broader market on both occasions. The recent drop in stock price was driven by the company missing expectations for Q3 2021 and with a projection of steel prices dropping everywhere except the U.S. ArcelorMittal reported an EBITDA of $6.06 billion in Q3 2021, which fell short of market expectations of $6.15 billion. Additionally, Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industry Research recently said that the rally in steel prices has ended globally, except in the U.S. It said Chinese steel production, which has been on a downward trend over last few months, is likely to recover in 2022. Additionally, the production curbs are also expected to soften a bit. These factors made the investors jittery over the last few days, which led to the drop in MT stock.

STOCKS ・ 4 HOURS AGO