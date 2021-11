Suga, also known by his name Agust D for solo promotions, has been writing and producing his own music way before BTS made their debut. With more than a hundred songs credited to him under the Korea Music Copyright Association (KMCA), Suga has produced countless hit songs over the years. Though it's not just for BTS or his solo music that he writes and produces for - but for other artists as well!

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO