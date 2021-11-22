Evaluation of the effect of filtered ultrafine particulate matter on bleomycin-induced lung fibrosis in a rat model using computed tomography, histopathologic analysis, and RNA sequencing

Glaucoma is a chronic and progressive neurodegenerative disease of the optic nerve resulting in loss of retinal ganglion cells (RGCs) and vision. The most prominent glaucoma risk factor is increased intraocular pressure (IOP), and most models focus on reproducing this aspect to study disease mechanisms and targets. Yet, current models result in IOP profiles that often do not resemble clinical glaucoma. Here we introduce a new model that results in a gradual and sustained IOP increase over time. This approach modifies a circumlimbal suture method, taking care to make the sutures 'snug' instead of tight, without inducing an initial IOP spike. This approach did not immediately affect IOPs, but generated gradual ocular hypertension (gOHT) as the sutures tighten over time, in comparison to loosely sutured control eyes (CON), resulting in an average 12.6Â mmHg increase in IOP at 17Â weeks (p"‰<"‰0.001). Corresponding characterization revealed relevant retinal and optic nerve pathology, such as thinning of the retinal nerve fiber layer, decreased optokinetic response, RGC loss, and optic nerve head remodeling. Yet, angles remained open, with no evidence of inflammation. Corresponding biochemical profiling indicated significant increases in TGF-Î²2 and 3, and IL-1 family cytokines in gOHT optic nerve tissues compared to CON, with accompanying microglial reactivity, consistent with active tissue injury and repair mechanisms. Remarkably, this signature was absent from optic nerves following acute ocular hypertension (aOHT) associated with intentionallyÂ tightened sutures, although the resulting RGC loss was similar in both methods. These results suggest that the pattern of IOP change has an important impact on underlying pathophysiology.
