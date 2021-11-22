ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Evaluation of the effect of filtered ultrafine particulate matter on bleomycin-induced lung fibrosis in a rat model using computed tomography, histopathologic analysis, and RNA sequencing

By Cherry Kim
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe aimed to investigate the effect of chronic particulate matter (PM) exposure on bleomycin-induced lung fibrosis in a rat model using chest CT, histopathologic evaluation, and RNA-sequencing. A bleomycin solution was intratracheally administrated to 20 male rats. For chronic PM exposure, after four weeks of bleomycin treatment to induce lung fibrosis,...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Omeprazole suppresses aggressive cancer growth and metastasis in mice through promoting Snail degradation

Omeprazole is a proton pump inhibitor that has recently been reported to exhibit anticancer activity against several types of cancer. However, the anticancer mechanisms of omeprazole remain elusive. Snail is an oncogenic zinc finger transcription factor; aberrant activation of Snail is associated with the occurrence and progression of cancer. In this study, we investigated whether Snail acted as a direct anticancer target of omeprazole. We showed that omeprazole displayed a high binding-affinity to recombinant Snail protein (Kd"‰="‰0.076"‰mM), suggesting that omeprazole directly and physically binds to the Snail protein. We further revealed that omeprazole disrupted CREB-binding protein (CBP)/p300-mediated Snail acetylation and then promoted Snail degradation through the ubiquitin"“proteasome pathway in HCT116 cells. Omeprazole treatment markedly suppressed Snail-driven epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) in aggressive HCT116, SUM159, and 4T1 cancer cells in vitro and reduced EMT-associated tumor invasion and metastasis in cancer cell xenograft models. Omeprazole also inhibited tumor growth by limiting Snail-dependent cell cycle progression. Overall, this study, for the first time, identifies Snail as a target of omeprazole and reveals a novel mechanism underlying the therapeutic effects of omeprazole against cancer. This study strongly suggests that omeprazole may be an excellent auxiliary drug for treating patients with malignant tumors.
CANCER
Nature.com

A model of tension-induced fiber growth predicts white matter organization during brain folding

The past decade has experienced renewed interest in the physical processes that fold the developing cerebral cortex. Biomechanical models and experiments suggest that growth of the cortex, outpacing growth of underlying subcortical tissue (prospective white matter), is sufficient to induce folding. However, current models do not explain the well-established links between white matter organization and fold morphology, nor do they consider subcortical remodeling that occurs during the period of folding. Here we propose a framework by which cortical folding may induce subcortical fiber growth and organization. Simulations incorporating stress-induced fiber elongation indicate that subcortical stresses resulting from folding are sufficient to induce stereotyped fiber organization beneath gyri and sulci. Model predictions are supported by high-resolution ex vivo diffusion tensor imaging of the developing rhesus macaque brain. Together, results provide support for the theory of cortical growth-induced folding and indicate that mechanical feedback plays a significant role in brain connectivity.
SCIENCE
hngn.com

New COVID Variant 500 Times More Competitively Infectious Than Delta, Epidemiologist Says, Prompting Immediate Global Action

The new coronavirus variant, given the name Omicron, is believed to be about 500 times more competitively infectious than the highly contagious Delta variant, a leading epidemiologist said, prompting global authorities to take action against the new threat. Medical professionals believe the new Omicron variant has 32 mutations in its...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

X-ray computed tomography (CT) and ESEM-EDS investigations of unusual subfossilized juniper cones

Recent investigations of a Greco-Roman site at Sais have provided well-preserved archaeobotanical remains within a pile of metal fragments. The remains are compared with comparable modern taxa. The morphology and anatomy are studied using Light microscope (LM), Environmental scanning electron microscope (ESEM) and X-ray computed tomography (CT). To investigate the preservation mode, Energy dispersive spectroscopy (EDS) analysis and elemental mapping are conducted. Results revealed that the archaeobotanical remains are exhibiting close affinity with modern juniper cones. Although, the studied archaeobotanical remains are buried for more than 2 millenniums, they underwent early stages of silicification and copper mineralization. These results are discussed in relation to other excavated objects in the find and to our knowledge and understanding of daily life in the Greco-Roman period.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Oral vaccination of piglets against Mycoplasma hyopneumoniae using silica SBA-15 as an adjuvant effectively reduced consolidation lung lesions at slaughter

Mycoplasma (M.) hyopneumoniae is the main pathogen of porcine enzootic pneumonia (PEP). Its controlling is challenging, and requires alternative strategies. This study aimed to develop an oral vaccine against M. hyopneumoniae using a nanostructured mesoporous silica (SBA-15) as an adjuvant, and compare its effect with an intramuscular (IM) commercial vaccine (CV). Fifty 24Â day-old M. hyopneumoniae-free piglets composed five equal groups for different immunization protocols, consisting of a CV and/or oral immunization (OI). Control piglets did not receive any form of immunization. All piglets were challenged with M. hyopneumoniae strain 232 on D49 by tracheal route. IgA antibody response in the respiratory tract, bacterial shedding and serum IgG were evaluated. The piglets were euthanized on 28 (D77) and 56 (D105) days post-infection. Lung lesions were macroscopically evaluated; lung fragments and bronchoalveolar fluid (BALF) were collected for estimation of bacterial loads by qPCR and/or histopathology examination. All immunization protocols induced reduction on Mycoplasma-like macroscopic lung lesions. IgA Ab responses anti-M. hyopneumoniae, the expression of IL-4 cytokine and a lower expression of IL-8 were induced by CV and OI vaccines, while IgG was induced only by CV. Oral immunization using silica as a carrier-adjuvant can be viable in controlling M. hyopneumoniae infection.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Evaluation of smartphone dental photography in aesthetic analysis

Aims To investigate the influence of the system used for digital photography upon the aesthetic analysis in dental medicine. Materials and methods The aesthetic parameters were evaluated on photographs taken with different systems: two DSLR camera set-ups (DSLR + ring flash and DSLR + twin flash) and a smartphone-based system using a five-point Likert scale questionnaire.
CELL PHONES
Nature.com

Biomaterial-induced conversion of quiescent cardiomyocytes into pacemaker cells in rats

Pacemaker cells can be differentiated from stem cells or transdifferentiated from quiescent mature cardiac cells via genetic manipulation. Here we show that the exposure of rat quiescent ventricular cardiomyocytes to a silk-fibroin hydrogel activates the direct conversion of the quiescent cardiomyocytes to pacemaker cardiomyocytes by inducing the ectopic expression of the vascular endothelial cell-adhesion glycoprotein cadherin. The silk-fibroin-induced pacemaker cells exhibited functional and morphological features of genuine sinoatrial-node cardiomyocytes in vitro, and pacemaker cells generated via the injection of silk fibroin in the left ventricles of rats functioned as a surrogate in situ sinoatrial node. Biomaterials with suitable surface structure, mechanics and biochemistry could facilitate the scalable production of biological pacemakers for human use.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Spectral Power Density analysis of the resting-state as a marker of the central effects of opioid use in fibromyalgia

Spectral power density (SPD) indexed by electroencephalogram (EEG) recordings has recently gained attention in elucidating neural mechanisms of chronic pain syndromes and medication use. We compared SPD variations between 15 fibromyalgia (FM) women in use of opioid in the last three months (73.33% used tramadol) with 32 non-users. EEG data were obtained with Eyes Open (EO) and Eyes Closed (EC) resting state. SPD peak amplitudes between EO-EC were smaller in opioid users in central theta, central beta, and parietal beta, and at parietal delta. However, these variations were positive for opioid users. Multivariate analyses of variance (ANOVAs) revealed that EO-EC variations in parietal delta were negatively correlated with the disability due to pain, and central and parietal beta activity variations were positively correlated with worse sleep quality. These clinical variables explained from 12.5 to 17.2% of SPD variance. In addition, central beta showed 67% sensitivity / 72% specificity and parietal beta showed 73% sensitivity/62% specificity in discriminating opioid users from non-users. These findings suggest oscillations in EEG might be a sensitive surrogate marker to screen FM opioid users and a promising tool to understand the effects of opioid use and how these effects relate to functional and sleep-related symptoms.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Efficacy of shear wave elasticity for evaluating myocardial hypertrophy in hypertensive rats

Shear wave (SW) imaging is a novel ultrasound-based technique for assessing tissue characteristics. SW elasticity may be useful to assess the severity of hypertensive left ventricular (LV) hypertrophy. This study aimed to evaluate the efficacy of SW elasticity for assessing the degree of myocardial hypertrophy using hypertensive rats. Rats were divided into hypertension group and control group. SW elasticity was measured on the excised heart. Myocardial hypertrophy was assessed histologically. LV weight was greater in hypertension group. An increase in interventricular septum and LV free wall thicknesses was observed in hypertension group. SW elasticity was significantly higher in hypertension group than in control group (14.6"‰Â±"‰4.3Â kPa vs. 6.5"‰Â±"‰1.1Â kPa, P"‰<"‰0.01). The cross-sectional area of cardiomyocytes was larger in hypertension group than in control group (397"‰Â±"‰50Â Î¼m2 vs. 243"‰Â±"‰14Â Î¼m2, P"‰<"‰0.01), and SW elasticity was positively correlated with the cross-sectional area of cardiomyocytes (R"‰="‰0.96, P"‰<"‰0.01). This study showed that SW elasticity was higher in hypertensive rats and was closely correlated with the degree of myocardial hypertrophy, suggesting the efficacy of SW elasticity for estimating the severity of hypertensive LV hypertrophy.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

An inducible rodent glaucoma model that exhibits gradual sustained increase in intraocular pressure with distinct inner retina and optic nerve inflammation

Glaucoma is a chronic and progressive neurodegenerative disease of the optic nerve resulting in loss of retinal ganglion cells (RGCs) and vision. The most prominent glaucoma risk factor is increased intraocular pressure (IOP), and most models focus on reproducing this aspect to study disease mechanisms and targets. Yet, current models result in IOP profiles that often do not resemble clinical glaucoma. Here we introduce a new model that results in a gradual and sustained IOP increase over time. This approach modifies a circumlimbal suture method, taking care to make the sutures 'snug' instead of tight, without inducing an initial IOP spike. This approach did not immediately affect IOPs, but generated gradual ocular hypertension (gOHT) as the sutures tighten over time, in comparison to loosely sutured control eyes (CON), resulting in an average 12.6Â mmHg increase in IOP at 17Â weeks (p"‰<"‰0.001). Corresponding characterization revealed relevant retinal and optic nerve pathology, such as thinning of the retinal nerve fiber layer, decreased optokinetic response, RGC loss, and optic nerve head remodeling. Yet, angles remained open, with no evidence of inflammation. Corresponding biochemical profiling indicated significant increases in TGF-Î²2 and 3, and IL-1 family cytokines in gOHT optic nerve tissues compared to CON, with accompanying microglial reactivity, consistent with active tissue injury and repair mechanisms. Remarkably, this signature was absent from optic nerves following acute ocular hypertension (aOHT) associated with intentionallyÂ tightened sutures, although the resulting RGC loss was similar in both methods. These results suggest that the pattern of IOP change has an important impact on underlying pathophysiology.
SCIENCE
neurology.org

Diagnosis of Shashi-Pena Syndrome Caused by Chromosomal Rearrangement Using Nanopore Sequencing

Results Clinical examinations showed that the proband's features were similar to a rare autosomal-dominant neurodevelopmental syndrome, Shashi-Pena syndrome (MIM #617190). Karyotyping showed that a chromosomal balanced translocation t(2; 11) (p23; q23) was detected in the proband, her father, and her grandmother. Meanwhile, long-read sequencing identified 102 balanced translocations and 145 inversions affecting ASXL2 at an average of 15×. Combined with the family's RNA-seq results, the average mRNA expression of ASXL2 decreased in the patients.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Feasibility study of portable multi-energy computed tomography with photon-counting detector for preclinical and clinical applications

In this study, preclinical experiments were performed with an in-house developed prototypal photon-counting detector computed tomography (PCD CT) system. The performance of the system was compared with the conventional energy-integrating detector (EID)-based CT, concerning the basic image quality biomarkers and the respective capacities for material separation. The pre- and the post-contrast axial images of a canine brain captured by the PCD CT and EID CT systems were found to be visually similar. Multi-energy images were acquired using the PCD CT system, and machine learning-based material decomposition was performed to segment the white and gray matters for the first time in soft tissue segmentation. Furthermore, to accommodate clinical applications that require high resolution acquisitions, a small, native, high-resolution (HR) detector was implemented on the PCD CT system, and its performance was evaluated based on animal experiments. The HR acquisition mode improved the spatial resolution and delineation of the fine structures in the canine's nasal turbinates compared to the standard mode. Clinical applications that rely on high-spatial resolution expectedly will also benefit from this resolution-enhancing function. The results demonstrate the potential impact on the brain tissue segmentation, improved detection of the liver tumors, and capacity to reconstruct high-resolution images both preclinically and clinically.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Camel milk ameliorates inflammatory mechanisms in an alcohol-induced liver injury mouse model

Camel milk (CM) is considered to protect the liver in the practice of traditional medicine in nomadic areas. The purpose of the present study was to investigate the effects of CM on the hepatic biochemical and multiple omics alterations induced by chronic alcoholic liver disease (ALD). An intragastric gavage mice Lieber DeCarli"‰+"‰Gao binge model (NIAAA model) was employed to investigate the inflammatory mechanism of camel milk on the liver tissue of mice. A gut microbiota of the feces of mice and transcriptomic and proteomic analyses of the liver of mice were performed. Analysis of serum and liver biochemical indexes revealed that camel milk not only prevents alcohol-induced colonic dysfunction and lipid accumulation, but also regulates oxidative stress and inflammatory cytokine production to protect against chronic ALD in mouse. The gut microbial community of mice treated with camel milk was more similar to the untreated control group than to the model group, indicating that the intake of camel milk pre- and post-alcohol gavage effectively prevents and alleviates the intestinal microbial disorder caused by chronic alcoholism in mice. Furthermore, the results of the transcriptomic and proteomic analyses of the liver tissue showed that camel milk can improve alcoholic liver injury in mice by regulating inflammatory factors and immune system disruptions. This study provides insights into the molecular mechanism by which camel milk can be developed as a potential functional food with no side effects and against liver injury.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Liver fibrosis promotes immunity escape but limits the size of liver tumor in a rat orthotopic transplantation model

Liver fibrosis playsÂ a crucial role in promoting tumor immune escape and tumor aggressiveness for liver cancer. However, an interesting phenomenon is that the tumor size of liver cancer patients with liver fibrosis is smaller than that of patients without liver fibrosis. In this study, 16 SD rats were used to establish orthotopic liver tumor transplantation models with Walker-256 cell lines, respectively on the fibrotic liver (n"‰="‰8, LF group) and normal liver (n"‰="‰8, control group). MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) was used to monitor the size of the tumors. All rats were executed at the third week after modeling, and the immunohistochemical staining was used to reflect the changes in the tumor microenvironment. The results showed that, compared to the control group, the PD-L1 (programmed cell death protein receptor-L1) expression was higher, and the neutrophil infiltration increased while the effector (CD8+) T cell infiltration decreased in the LF group. Additionally, the expression of MMP-9 (matrix metalloproteinase-9) of tumor tissue in the LF group increased. Three weeks after modeling, the size of tumors in the LF group was significantly smaller than that in the control group (382.47"‰Â±"‰195.06Â mm3 vs. 1736.21"‰Â±"‰657.25Â mm3, P"‰<"‰0.001). Taken together, we concluded that liver fibrosis facilitated tumor immunity escape but limited the expansion of tumor size.
CANCER
Nature.com

Towards unraveling the moisture-induced shape memory effect of wood: the role of interface mechanics revealed by upscaling atomistic to composite modeling

The moisture-induced shape memory effect (SME) is one of the most intriguing phenomena of wood, where wood can stably retain a certain deformed shape and, upon moisture sorption, can recover the original shape. Despite the long history of wood utilization, the SME is still not fully understood. Combining molecular dynamics (MD) and finite-element (FE) modeling, a possible mechanism of the SME of wood cell walls is explored, emphasizing the role of interface mechanics, a factor previously overlooked. Interface mechanics extracted from molecular simulations are implemented in different mechanical models solved by FEs, representing three configurations encountered in wood cell walls. These models incorporate moisture-dependent elastic moduli of the matrix and moisture-dependent behavior of the interface. One configuration, denoted as a mechanical hotspot with a fiber"“fiber interface, is found to particularly strengthen the SME. Systematic parametric studies reveal that interface mechanics could be the source of shape memory. Notably, upon wetting, the interface is weak and soft, and the material can be easily deformed. Upon drying, the interface becomes strong and stiff, and composite deformation can be locked. When the interface is wetted again and weakened, the previously locked deformation cannot be sustained, and recovery occurs. The elastic energy and topological information stored in the cellulose fiber network is the driving force of the recovery process. This work proposes an interface behaving as a moisture-induced molecular switch.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

A deep learning model for identifying diabetic retinopathy using optical coherence tomography angiography

As the prevalence of diabetes increases, millions of people need to be screened for diabetic retinopathy (DR). Remarkable advances in technology have made it possible to use artificial intelligence to screen DR from retinal images with high accuracy and reliability, resulting in reducing human labor by processing large amounts of data in a shorter time. We developed a fully automated classification algorithm to diagnose DR and identify referable status using optical coherence tomography angiography (OCTA) images with convolutional neural network (CNN) model and verified its feasibility by comparing its performance with that of conventional machine learning model. Ground truths for classifications were made based on ultra-widefield fluorescein angiography to increase the accuracy of data annotation. The proposed CNN classifier achieved an accuracy of 91"“98%, a sensitivity of 86"“97%, a specificity of 94"“99%, and an area under the curve of 0.919"“0.976. In the external validation, overall similar performances were also achieved. The results were similar regardless of the size and depth of the OCTA images, indicating that DR could be satisfactorily classified even with images comprising narrow area of the macular region and a single image slab of retina. The CNN-based classification using OCTA is expected to create a novel diagnostic workflow for DR detection and referral.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

ACE2-like carboxypeptidase B38-CAP protects from SARS-CoV-2-induced lung injury

Angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) is a receptor for cell entry of SARS-CoV-2, and recombinant soluble ACE2 protein inhibits SARS-CoV-2 infection as a decoy. ACE2 is a carboxypeptidase that degrades angiotensin II, thereby improving the pathologies of cardiovascular disease or acute lung injury. Here we show that B38-CAP, an ACE2-like enzyme, is protective against SARS-CoV-2-induced lung injury. Endogenous ACE2 expression is downregulated in the lungs of SARS-CoV-2-infected hamsters, leading to elevation of angiotensin II levels. Recombinant Spike also downregulates ACE2 expression and worsens the symptoms of acid-induced lung injury. B38-CAP does not neutralize cell entry of SARS-CoV-2. However, B38-CAP treatment improves the pathologies of Spike-augmented acid-induced lung injury. In SARS-CoV-2-infected hamsters or human ACE2 transgenic mice, B38-CAP significantly improves lung edema and pathologies of lung injury. These results provide the first in vivo evidence that increasing ACE2-like enzymatic activity is a potential therapeutic strategy to alleviate lung pathologies in COVID-19 patients.
SCIENCE
Daily Voice

New COVID Variant Has Scientists Worried

Another COVID-19 variant with multiple mutations is the subject of a special meeting called by the World Health Organization for Friday.The meeting on the B.1.1.529 variant detected in South Africa will focus on what the new variant means for treatments and vaccines, the organization said Thursday.…
SCIENCE

