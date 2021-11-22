Acute surgical site infection after total knee arthroplasty in patients with rheumatoid arthritis versus osteoarthritis

Gastric amphicrine carcinoma, in which endocrine and epithelial cell features are present within the same cells, is often confused with gastric mixed neuroendocrine-non-neuroendocrine neoplasm (MiNEN). In this study, we performed high-resolution copy number (CN) profiling and whole exome sequencing (WES) of formalin-fixed and paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissues from eight gastric amphicrine carcinomas and compared the molecular features with those of the adenocarcinoma and neuroendocrine carcinoma (NEC) components of eight gastric MiNENs. The most frequent high-level CN variant was a gain of 20q13.12"“20q13.2, which was found in five gastric amphicrine carcinomas. Amplifications of MYT1, NTSR1, and ZBTB46 located in this region were demonstrated by qPCR and immunohistochemistry. The CN characteristics of gastric amphicrine carcinomas were different from those of MiNENs in hierarchical clustering analysis, suggesting that amphicrine carcinoma is a separate entity from MiNEN. Moreover, the CN level of C5 (complement C5) was higher in amphicrine carcinoma than in both the adenocarcinoma and the NEC component of MiNENs, suggesting that amphicrine carcinomas might benefit more from C5 inhibitors than MiNENs. WES showed frequent somatic mutations of TP53 (37.5%, 3/8) and APC (25.0%, 2/8) in amphicrine carcinoma. There were no specific mutation characteristics to distinguish amphicrine carcinoma from MiNEN. An integrated KEGG pathway analysis showed that the estrogen signaling pathway was enriched in amphicrine carcinomas, which might be associated with the high morbidity of male patients. In summary, our study revealed the unique CN and mutation characteristics of gastric amphicrine carcinoma and differentiated these characteristics from those of MiNENs. These data provide a foundation for further studies on the development and progression of amphicrine carcinoma.

