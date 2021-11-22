ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acute surgical site infection after total knee arthroplasty in patients with rheumatoid arthritis versus osteoarthritis

By Ho-Ken Chung
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOsteoarthritis is the main cause for total knee arthroplasty (TKA), followed by rheumatoid arthritis. Previous studies have reported conflicting results concerning the risk of surgical site infection after TKA for rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis patients. Thus, this study aimed to examine whether rheumatoid arthritis patients had a higher risk of acute...

Nature.com

Vitamin E relieves chronic obstructive pulmonary disease by inhibiting COX2-mediated p-STAT3 nuclear translocation through the EGFR/MAPK signaling pathway

Patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are characterized by an imbalance between oxidant enzymes and antioxidant enzymes. In the present study, we explored the protective effect of vitamin E on COPD and the underlying mechanisms. Targets of vitamin E were predicted by bioinformatics analysis. After establishing cigarette smoke (CS)-induced COPD rats, the expression levels of epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), cyclooxygenase 2 (COX2), and transcriptional activity of signal transducer and activator of transcription 3 (STAT3) were measured. Additionally, the effects of vitamin E on CS-induced COPD were explored by assessing inflammation, the reactive oxygen species (ROS), the activity of superoxide dismutase (SOD) and the content of malondialdehyde (MDA), viability of human bronchial epithelioid (HBE) cells, and the expression of EGFR/MAPK pathway-related factors after loss- and gain- function assays. Vitamin E alleviated COPD. Vitamin E inhibited MAPK signaling pathway through decreasing EGFR expression. Additionally, vitamin E suppressed CS-induced HBE cell damage. Functionally, vitamin E attenuated CS-induced inflammation, apoptosis, and ROS by inhibiting the EGFR/MAPK axis, thereby inhibiting COX2-mediated p-STAT3 nuclear translocation. Moreover, overexpression of COX2 attenuated the protective effect of vitamin E on COPD rats. The present study shows that vitamin E inhibits the expression of COX2 by negatively regulating the EGFR/MAPK pathway, thereby inhibiting the translocation of phosphorylated STAT3 to the nucleus and relieving COPD.
CANCER
Nature.com

Cluster analysis and profiling of airway fluid metabolites in pediatric acute hypoxemic respiratory failure

Hierarchal clustering of amino acid metabolites may identify a metabolic signature in children with pediatric acute hypoxemic respiratory failure.Â Seventy-four immunocompetent children, 41 (55.4%) with pediatric acute respiratory distress syndrome (PARDS), who were between 2Â days to 18Â years of age and within 72Â h of intubation for acute hypoxemic respiratory failure, were enrolled. We used hierarchal clustering and partial least squares-discriminant analysis to profile the tracheal aspirate airway fluid using quantitative LC"“MS/MS to explore clusters of metabolites that correlated with acute hypoxemia severity and ventilator-free days. Three clusters of children that differed by severity of hypoxemia and ventilator-free days were identified. Quantitative pathway enrichment analysis showed that cysteine and methionine metabolism, selenocompound metabolism, glycine, serine and threonine metabolism, arginine biosynthesis, and valine, leucine, and isoleucine biosynthesis were the top five enriched, impactful pathways. We identified three clusters of amino acid metabolites found in the airway fluid of intubated children important to acute hypoxemia severity that correlated with ventilator-free days"‰<"‰21Â days. Further studies are needed to validate our findings and to test our models.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Association between baseline brachial"“ankle pulse wave velocity and short-term risk of first stroke among Chinese hypertensive adults

Little information is available on the association between brachial"“ankle pulse wave velocity (baPWV) and the risk of stroke in Chinese H-type hypertension patients. Therefore, our study aimed to assess this association between baseline baPWV and short-term risk of first stroke and to propose a cutoff value of baPWV that could predict near cerebrovascular events. A total of 9787 hypertension patients without preexisting stroke who underwent baPWV measurement were included. The primary end points were first symptomatic stroke. Secondary end points were first ischemic stroke and first hemorrhagic stroke. During a median follow-up of 20.8 months, there was a total of 138 first strokes including 123 first ischemic strokes and 15 first hemorrhagic strokes. When baPWV was categorized in quartiles, the higher risks of first stroke (HR"‰="‰1.52; 95% CI: 1.05"“2.21) and first ischemic stroke (HR"‰="‰1.53; 95% CI: 1.03"“2.26) were found in participants in quartile 4 (â‰¥21.31"‰m/s), compared with those in quartile 1"“3 (<21.31"‰m/s). In receiver operating characteristic curve analysis, the best cutoff value of baPWV that could predict first stroke was 21.43"‰m/s. Higher baPWV (â‰¥21.43"‰m/s) was significantly associated with increased risk of first stroke (HR"‰="‰1.60; 95% CI: 1.10"“2.32) and first ischemic stroke (HR"‰="‰1.60; 95% CI: 1.08"“2.37). In conclusion, higher baPWV levels were associated with an increased risk of first stroke among Chinese H-type hypertensive patients. In addition, a cutoff value of 21.43"‰m/s of baPWV was proposed that could predict the next two years' cerebrovascular events.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Mitochondrial signals regulate ER size and TNF production in rheumatoid arthritis

Mitochondria regulate endoplasmic reticulum (ER) size and protein maturation in healthy cells by releasing aspartate, regenerating cytoplasmic NAD+ and ADP-ribosylating the ER stress sensor BiP. In the autoimmune disease rheumatoid arthritis, a deficiency in mitochondrial aspartate in T cells causes an increase in ER size and excess production of the inflammatory mediator tumor necrosis factor (TNF), driving tissue inflammation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Remote diagnosis of surgical-site infection using a mobile digital intervention: a randomised controlled trial in emergency surgery patients

Surgical site infections (SSI) cause substantial morbidity and pose a burden to acute healthcare services after surgery. We aimed to investigate whether a smartphone-delivered wound assessment tool can expedite diagnosis and treatment of SSI after emergency abdominal surgery. This single-blinded randomised control trial (NCT02704897) enroled adult emergency abdominal surgery patients in two tertiary care hospitals. Patients were randomised (1:1) to routine postoperative care or additional access to a smartphone-delivered wound assessment tool for 30-days postoperatively. Patient-reported SSI symptoms and wound photographs were requested on postoperative days 3, 7, and 15. The primary outcome was time-to-diagnosis of SSI (Centers for Disease Control definition). 492 patients were randomised (smartphone intervention: 223; routine care: 269). There was no significant difference in the 30-day SSI rate between trial arms: 21 (9.4%) in smartphone vs 20 (7.4%, p"‰="‰0.513) in routine care. Among the smartphone group, 32.3% (n"‰="‰72) did not utilise the tool. There was no significant difference in time-to-diagnosis of SSI for patients receiving the intervention (âˆ’2.5 days, 95% CI: âˆ’6.6âˆ’1.6, p"‰="‰0.225). However, patients in the smartphone group had 3.7-times higher odds of diagnosis within 7 postoperative days (95% CI: 1.02âˆ’13.51, p"‰="‰0.043). The smartphone group had significantly reduced community care attendance (OR: 0.57, 95% CI: 0.34âˆ’0.94, p"‰="‰0.030), similar hospital attendance (OR: 0.76, 95% CI: 0.28âˆ’1.96, p"‰="‰0.577), and significantly better experiences in accessing care (OR: 2.02, 95% CI: 1.17âˆ’3.53, p"‰="‰0.013). Smartphone-delivered wound follow-up is feasible following emergency abdominal surgery. This can facilitate triage to the appropriate level of assessment required, allowing earlier postoperative diagnosis of SSI.
HEALTH
Nature.com

The impact of lactate clearance on outcomes according to infection sites in patients with sepsis: a retrospective observational study

Whether lactate clearance (LC) influences outcomes differently depending on the infection site in sepsis cases is not fully elucidated. Herein, we analyzed LC's clinical utility as a predictor of patient outcomes according to infection site. This retrospective study, conducted at two tertiary emergency critical care medical centers in Japan, included patients with sepsis or septic shock. The associations between infection site (lungs vs. other organs) and in-hospital mortality and ventilator-free days (VFDs) were evaluated using univariable and multivariate analyses. We assessed LC's ability to predict in-hospital mortality using the area under the receiver operating characteristic curve. Among 369 patients with sepsis, infection sites were as follows: lungs, 186 (50.4%); urinary tract, 45 (12.2%); abdomen, 102 (27.6%); and other, 36 (9.8%). Patients were divided into a pneumonia group or non-pneumonia group depending on their infection site. The pneumonia group displayed a higher in-hospital mortality than the non-pneumonia group (24.2% vs. 15.8%, p"‰="‰0.051). In the multivariate analysis, lower LC was associated with higher in-hospital mortality [adjusted odds ratio (AOR), 0.97; 95% confidence interval (CI) 0.96"“0.98; p"‰<"‰0.001] and fewer VFD [adjusted difference p value (AD), âˆ’"‰1.23; 95% CI âˆ’"‰2.42 to âˆ’"‰0.09; p"‰="‰0.025] in the non-pneumonia group. Conversely, LC did not affect in-hospital mortality (AOR 0.99; 95% CI 0.99"“1.00; p"‰="‰0.134) and VFD (AD âˆ’"‰0.08; 95% CI âˆ’"‰2.06 to 1.91; p"‰="‰0.854) in the pneumonia group. Given the differences in the impact of LC on outcomes between the pneumonia and non-pneumonia groups, this study suggests that optimal treatment strategies might improve outcomes. Further studies are warranted to validate our results and develop optimal therapeutic strategies for sepsis patients.
HEALTH
Nature.com

High-titer rheumatoid factor seropositivity predicts mediastinal lymphadenopathy and mortality in rheumatoid arthritis-related interstitial lung disease

Rheumatoid arthritis-related interstitial lung disease (RA-ILD) is a common connective tissue disease-related ILD (CTD-ILD) associated with high morbidity and mortality. Although rheumatoid factor (RF) seropositivity is a risk factor for developing RA-ILD, the relationship between RF seropositivity, mediastinal lymph node (MLN) features, and disease progression is unknown. We aimed to determine if high-titer RF seropositivity predicted MLN features, lung function impairment, and mortality in RA-ILD. In this retrospective cohort study, we identified patients in the University of Chicago ILD registry with RA-ILD. We compared demographic characteristics, serologic data, MLN size, count and location, and pulmonary function over 36Â months among patients who had high-titer RF seropositivity (â‰¥"‰60Â IU/ml) and those who did not. Survival analysis was performed using Cox regression modeling. Amongst 294 patients with CTD-ILD, available chest computed tomography (CT) imaging and serologic data, we identified 70 patients with RA-ILD. Compared to RA-ILD patients with low-titer RF, RA-ILD patients with high-titer RF had lower baseline forced vital capacity (71% vs. 63%; P"‰="‰0.045), elevated anti-cyclic citrullinated peptide titer (122 vs. 201; P"‰="‰0.001), CT honeycombing (50% vs. 80%; P"‰="‰0.008), and higher number of MLN"‰â‰¥"‰10Â mm (36% vs. 76%; P"‰="‰0.005). Lung function decline over 36Â months did not differ between groups. Primary outcomes of death or lung transplant occurred more frequently in the high-titer RF group (HR 2.8; 95% CI 1.1"“6.8; P"‰="‰0.028). High-titer RF seropositivity was associated with MLN enlargement, CT honeycombing, and decreased transplant-free survival. RF titer may be a useful prognostic marker for stratifying patients by pulmonary disease activity and mortality risk.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Mycoplasma infection and ocular surface diseases: a nationwide cohort study

Whether patients with Mycoplasma infection have an increased risk of ocular surface ulcers. Using a nation-wide database, we identified patients with a new diagnosis of Mycoplasma infection between 1997 and 2013, and compared them with age-, sex-, and index year-matched subjects without the infection. Cox proportional regression was performed to compare the risk of corneal diseases between the two cohorts. The incidence of corneal diseases was significantly higher in the 4223 patients with Mycoplasma infection than in the 16,892 patients without (7.28 vs. 5.94 per 1000 person-years, P"‰<"‰0.01). The adjusted hazard ratio for the risk of corneal diseases in the study cohort was 1.21 times higher (95% CI 1.02"“1.44) than that in the comparison cohort. Mycoplasma infection might be a predisposing factor for patients with keratitis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Nature.com

The outcomes of acute myocardial infarction patients comorbidity with hypertension and hyperhomocysteinemia

This study investigated the outcomes and major adverse cardiovascular events (MACEs) incurred by acute myocardial infarction (AMI) patients comorbiding with hypertension and hyperhomocysteinemia (HHcy) during hospitalization and 1-year follow-up. 648 consecutive AMI patients were divided into four categories: (1) hypertension with Hcy"‰â‰¥"‰15Â Âµmol/L; (2) hypertension with Hcy"‰<"‰15Â Âµmol/L; (3) no-hypertension with Hcy"‰â‰¥"‰15Â Âµmol/L; (4) no-hypertension with Hcy"‰<"‰15Â Âµmol/L. Information taken from these case files included gender, past medical history, vital signs, laboratory examination, electrocardiogram, coronary angiography, cardiac ultrasound, and medicine treatment. The primary endpoints were duration of coronary care units (CCU) stay, duration of in-hospital stay, and MACEs during follow-up. Our data show that hypertension and HHcy have a synergistic effect in AMI patients, AMI comorbiding with hypertension and HHcy patients had more severe multi-coronary artery disease and more frequent non-culprit coronary lesions complete clogging, had a higher prevalence of pro-brain natriuretic peptide, and significant decreases in the left ventricular ejection fraction. These patients had significant increases in the duration of CCU stay and in-hospital stay, had significant increase in the rate of MACEs, had significant decreases in the survival rate during follow-up.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Cholinesterase inhibitors for gait, balance, and fall in Parkinson disease: a meta-analysis

Gait disturbance and imbalance are the major symptoms of Parkinson disease (PD), with fall being the most undesirable consequence. However, few effective evidence-based treatments are available for alleviating these symptoms and preventing falls. Cholinesterase inhibitors (ChEIs) are a well-established treatment for PD dementia with possible impacts on gait, balance, and fall reduction. The present study involved a meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials (RCTs) to investigate the effects of ChEIs on gait, balance, and fall in patients with PD. We searched for studies using the PubMed, Embase, and Web of Science databases. The major outcomes were effects on gait parameters, balance, and fall. This study was registered with PROSPERO (CRD42021254733). Five RCTs were included in the present meta-analysis. ChEIs did not significantly increase gait speed in PD patients (mean difference [MD]: 0.03"‰m/s, 95% confidence interval [CI]: âˆ’0.02 to 0.07, p"‰="‰0.29). However, ChEI treatment significantly decreased step or stride variability during the single task (standard MD: âˆ’0.43, 95% CI"‰="‰âˆ’0.79 to âˆ’0.06, p"‰="‰0.02). Regarding fall and balance, trending but nonsignificant beneficial effects were observed with ChEI treatment. In conclusion, although ChEI treatment did not significantly improve gait speed and reduce fall, it can significantly reduce step or stride variability. Considering that gait disorder is a challenging issue in patients with PD and that ChEIs are generally tolerable, the present meta-analysis may provide more evidence for the benefit of ChEIs on PD gait disturbance as an alternative treatment consideration.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

The METTL3/MALAT1/PTBP1/USP8/TAK1 axis promotes pyroptosis and M1 polarization of macrophages and contributes to liver fibrosis

Pro-inflammatory M1 macrophages, via activating hepatic stellate cells, contribute to liver fibrosis. In this study, we examined the mechanism and the significance of a signaling axis, METTL3/MALAT1/PTBP1/USP8/TAK1, in regulating pyroptosis and M1 polarization of hepatic macrophages. Liver fibrosis model was established in vivo by CCl4 treatment; M1 polarization was induced in vitro by treating macrophages with lipopolysaccharide or interferon Î³. Expressions of METTL3, MALAT1, PTBP1, USP8, and TAK1 were measured by RT-PCR and/or Western blot in Kupffer cells (KCs) isolated from in vivo model or in vitro activated macrophages. Macrophage phenotypes including inflammation (RT-qPCR analysis of a panel of proinflammatory cytokines and ELISA on productions of interleukin (IL)âˆ’1Î² and IL-18) and pyroptosis (Western blot of NLRP3, Caspase-1, and GSDMD) were investigated. The impact of METTL3 on m6A methylation of MALAT1 was examined by methylated RNA immunoprecipitation (RIP), the interaction between PTBP1 and MALAT1 or USP8 mRNA by combining RNA pull-down, RIP, and RNA stability assays, and the crosstalk between USP8 and TAK1 by co-immunoprecipitation and protein degradation assays. Functional significance of individual component of METTL3/MALAT1/PTBP1/USP8/TAK1 axis was assessed by combining gain-of-function and loss-of-function approaches. In KCs isolated from in vivo liver fibrosis model or in vitro M1-polarized macrophages, METTL3 was up-regulated, and sequentially, it increased MALAT1 level via m6A methylation, which promoted USP8 mRNA degradation through the interaction with PTBP1. Reduced USP8 expression regulated the ubiquitination and protein stability of TAK1, which promoted pyroptosis and inflammation of macrophages. The signaling cascade METTL3/MALAT1/PTBP1/USP8/TAK1, by essentially stimulating pyroptosis and inflammation of macrophages, aggravates liver fibrosis. Therefore, targeting individual components of this axis may benefit the treatment of liver fibrosis.
CANCER
Nature.com

Enhanced prediction of renal function decline by replacing waist circumference with "A Body Shape Index (ABSI)" in diagnosing metabolic syndrome: a retrospective cohort study in Japan

International Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. Abdominal obesity as a risk factor for diagnosing metabolic syndrome (MetS) is conventionally evaluated using waist circumference (WC), although WC does not necessarily reflect visceral adiposity. Objective. To examine whether replacing WC with "A Body Shape Index (ABSI)", an abdominal obesity index calculated...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Genetic alterations in gastric amphicrine carcinomas and comparison with gastric mixed neuroendocrine-non-neuroendocrine neoplasms

Gastric amphicrine carcinoma, in which endocrine and epithelial cell features are present within the same cells, is often confused with gastric mixed neuroendocrine-non-neuroendocrine neoplasm (MiNEN). In this study, we performed high-resolution copy number (CN) profiling and whole exome sequencing (WES) of formalin-fixed and paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissues from eight gastric amphicrine carcinomas and compared the molecular features with those of the adenocarcinoma and neuroendocrine carcinoma (NEC) components of eight gastric MiNENs. The most frequent high-level CN variant was a gain of 20q13.12"“20q13.2, which was found in five gastric amphicrine carcinomas. Amplifications of MYT1, NTSR1, and ZBTB46 located in this region were demonstrated by qPCR and immunohistochemistry. The CN characteristics of gastric amphicrine carcinomas were different from those of MiNENs in hierarchical clustering analysis, suggesting that amphicrine carcinoma is a separate entity from MiNEN. Moreover, the CN level of C5 (complement C5) was higher in amphicrine carcinoma than in both the adenocarcinoma and the NEC component of MiNENs, suggesting that amphicrine carcinomas might benefit more from C5 inhibitors than MiNENs. WES showed frequent somatic mutations of TP53 (37.5%, 3/8) and APC (25.0%, 2/8) in amphicrine carcinoma. There were no specific mutation characteristics to distinguish amphicrine carcinoma from MiNEN. An integrated KEGG pathway analysis showed that the estrogen signaling pathway was enriched in amphicrine carcinomas, which might be associated with the high morbidity of male patients. In summary, our study revealed the unique CN and mutation characteristics of gastric amphicrine carcinoma and differentiated these characteristics from those of MiNENs. These data provide a foundation for further studies on the development and progression of amphicrine carcinoma.
CANCER
Nature.com

A new immunometabolic perspective of intervertebral disc degeneration

Miguel Ãngel GonzÃ¡lez-GayÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-7924-74062,. Intervertebral disc (IVD) degeneration is a common finding on spine imaging that increases in prevalence with age. IVD degeneration is a frequent cause of low back pain, which is a leading cause of disability. The process of IVD degeneration consists of gradual structural change accompanied by severe alterations in metabolic homeostasis. IVD degeneration, like osteoarthritis, is a common comorbidity in patients with obesity and type 2 diabetes mellitus, two metabolic syndrome pathological conditions in which adipokines are important promoters of low-grade inflammation, extracellular matrix degradation and fibrosis. Impairment in white adipose tissue function, due to the abnormal fat accumulation in obesity, is characterized by increased production of specific pro-inflammatory proteins such as adipokines by white adipose tissue and of cytokines such as TNF by immune cells of the stromal compartment. Investigations into the immunometabolic alterations in obesity and type 2 diabetes mellitus and their interconnections with IVD degeneration provide insights into how adipokines might affect the pathogenesis of IVD degeneration and impair IVD function and repair. Toll-like receptor-mediated signalling has also been implicated as a promoter of the inflammatory response in the metabolic alterations associated with IVD and is thus thought to have a role in IVD degeneration. Pathological starvation, obesity and adipokine dysregulation can result in immunometabolic alterations, which could be targeted for the development of new therapeutics.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Association between metabolic syndrome and incidence of ocular motor nerve palsy

To assess the association between metabolic syndrome (MetS) and the development of third, fourth, and sixth cranial nerve palsy (CNP). Health checkup data of 4,067,842 individuals aged between 20 and 90Â years provided by the National Health Insurance Service (NHIS) of South Korea between January 1, 2009, and December 31, 2009, were analyzed. Participants were followed up to December 31, 2017. Hazard ratio (HR) and 95% confidence interval (CI) of CNP were estimated using Cox proportional hazards regression analysis after adjusting for potential confounders. Model 1 included only incident CNP as a time-varying covariate. Model 2 included model 1 and individual's age and sex. Model 3 included model 2, smoking status, alcohol consumption, and physical activity of individuals. We identified 5,835 incident CNP cases during the follow-up period (8.22"‰Â±"‰0.94Â years). Individuals with MetS (n"‰="‰851,004) showed an increased risk of CNP compared to individuals without MetS (n"‰="‰3,216,838) after adjustment (model 3: HR"‰="‰1.35, 95% CI 1.273"“1.434). CNP incidence was positively correlated with the number of MetS components (log-rank p"‰<"‰0.0001). The HR of CNP for males with MetS compared to males without MetS was higher than that of females with MetS compared to females without MetS (HR: 1.407, 95% CI 1.31"“1.51 in men and HR: 1.259, 95% CI 1.13"“1.40 in women, p for interaction"‰="‰0.0017). Our population-based large-scale cohort study suggests that MetS and its components might be risk factors for CNP development.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Early operative morbidity in 184 cases of anterior vertebral body tethering

Fusion is the current standard of care for AIS. Anterior vertebral body tethering (AVBT) is a motion-sparing alternative gaining interest. As a novel procedure, there is a paucity of literature on safety. Here, we report 90-day complication rates in 184 patients who underwent AVBT by a single surgeon. Patients were retrospectively reviewed. Approaches included 71 thoracic, 45 thoracolumbar, 68 double. Major complications were those requiring readmittance or reoperation, prolonged use of invasive materials such as chest tubes, or resulted in spinal cord or nerve root injury. Minor complications resolved without invasive intervention. Mean operative time and blood loss were 186.5"‰Â±"‰60.3Â min and 167.2"‰Â±"‰105.0Â ml, respectively. No patient required allogenic blood transfusion. 6 patients experienced major (3.3%), and 6 had minor complications (3.3%). Major complications included 3 chylothoracies, 2 hemothoracies, and 1 lumbar radiculopathy secondary to screw placement requiring re-operation. Minor complications included 1 patient with respiratory distress requiring supplementary oxygen, 1 superficial wound infection, 2 cases of prolonged nausea, and 1 Raynaud phenomenon. In 184 patients who underwent AVBT for AIS, major and minor complication rates were both 3.3%.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Photocrosslinked gelatin hydrogel improves wound healing and skin flap survival by the sustained release of basic fibroblast growth factor

Biomaterials traditionally used for wound healing can act as a temporary barrier to halt bleeding, prevent infection, and enhance regeneration. Hydrogels are among the best candidates for wound healing owing to their moisture retention and drug-releasing properties. Photo-polymerization using visible light irradiation is a promising method for hydrogel preparation since it can easily control spatiotemporal reaction kinetics and rapidly induce a single-step reaction under mild conditions. In this study, photocrosslinked gelatin hydrogels were imparted with properties namely fast wound adherence, strong wet tissue surface adhesion, greater biocompatibility, long-term bFGF release, and importantly, ease of use through the modification and combination of natural bio-macromolecules. The production of a gelatin hydrogel made of natural gelatin (which is superior to chemically modified gelatin), crosslinked by visible light, which is more desirable than UV light irradiation, will enable its prolonged application to uneven wound surfaces. This is due to its flexible shape, along with the administration of cell growth factors, such as bFGF, for tissue regeneration. Further, the sustained release of bFGF enhances wound healing and skin flap survival. The photocrosslinking gelatin hydrogel designed in this study is a potential candidate to enhance wound healing and better skin flap survival.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Distinctive prosodic features of people with autism spectrum disorder: a systematic review and meta-analysis study

In this systematic review, we analyzed and evaluated the findings of studies on prosodic features of vocal productions of people with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in order to recognize the statistically significant, most confirmed and reliable prosodic differences distinguishing people with ASD from typically developing individuals. Using suitable keywords, three major databases including Web of Science, PubMed and Scopus, were searched. The results for prosodic features such as mean pitch, pitch range and variability, speech rate, intensity and voice duration were extracted from eligible studies. The pooled standard mean difference between ASD and control groups was extracted or calculated. Using I2 statistic and Cochrane Q-test, between-study heterogeneity was evaluated. Furthermore, publication bias was assessed using funnel plot and its significance was evaluated using Egger's and Begg's tests. Thirty-nine eligible studies were retrieved (including 910 and 850 participants for ASD and control groups, respectively). This systematic review and meta-analysis showed that ASD group members had a significantly larger mean pitch (SMD"‰="‰"‰âˆ’"‰0.4, 95% CI [âˆ’"‰0.70,"‰âˆ’"‰0.10]), larger pitch range (SMD"‰="‰"‰âˆ’"‰0.78, 95% CI [âˆ’"‰1.34,"‰âˆ’"‰0.21]), longer voice duration (SMD"‰="‰"‰âˆ’"‰0.43, 95% CI [âˆ’"‰0.72,"‰âˆ’"‰0.15]), and larger pitch variability (SMD"‰="‰âˆ’ 0.46, 95% CI [âˆ’"‰0.84,"‰âˆ’"‰0.08]), compared with typically developing control group. However, no significant differences in pitch standard deviation, voice intensity and speech rate were found between groups. Chronological age of participants and voice elicitation tasks were two sources of between-study heterogeneity. Furthermore, no publication bias was observed during analyses (p"‰>"‰0.05). Mean pitch, pitch range, pitch variability and voice duration were recognized as the prosodic features reliably distinguishing people with ASD from TD individuals.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Five-Year Outcomes Similar for Intermediate Risk Patients Receiving Transcatheter, Surgical Aortic Valve Replacement

There was no difference in all-cause mortality or stroke between patients with aortic stenosis at intermediate surgical risk who had transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) or surgery, according to 5-year data from the SURTAVI trial. Though there was initially a higher number of reinterventions following TAVR, the rates became similar after 2 years, and clinical endpoints were also similar between the 2 methods. These findings were presented at TCT 2021, an annual scientific symposium of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Outcomes in newly diagnosed young or high-risk myeloma patients receiving tandem autologous/allogeneic transplant followed by bortezomib maintenance: a phase II study

Despite novel drugs and autologous HCT, MM remains incurable, with short survival in patients with poor biological characteristics. Allo HCT may be curative in some patients but is hampered by high rates of toxicity and relapse. We hypothesized that bortezomib (BTZ), with its anti-myeloma and immunologic properties, could improve PFS and cGVHD after allo HCT in newly diagnosed MM patients. In this prospective phase II study, we included 39 young (â‰¤50 years) and high-risk patients who received a tandem auto-allo HCT followed by BTZ. Patients had prospective minimal residual disease (MRD) evaluations using Next-Generation Flow cytometry prior to allo HCT, prior BTZ and every 3 months for 2 years. With a median follow-up of 48 months, we report PFS and OS at 5 years of 41% and 80%, with a non-relapse mortality of 12%. Incidences of grade II-IV aGVHD at 12 months and moderate/severe cGVHD at 2 years were 26% and 57%. In a multivariate analysis model including cytogenetics, ISS and MRD status, MRD positivity prior to allo HCT (HR 3.75, p"‰="‰0.037), prior BTZ (HR 11.3, p"‰="‰0.018) and 3 months post-BTZ initiation (HR 9.7, p"‰="‰0.001) was highly predictive of progression. Peritransplant MRD assessment thus strongly predicts disease progression.
CANCER

