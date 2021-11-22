ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Saliva is superior over nasopharyngeal swab for detecting SARS-CoV2 in COVID-19 patients

By Getachew Tesfaye Beyene
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScaling up of diagnostic capacity is needed to mitigate the global pandemic of SARS-CoV2. However, there are challenges including shortage of sample collection swabs and transport medium. Saliva has been recommended as a simple, low-cost, non-invasive option. However, data from different populations and settings are limited. Here, we showed that saliva...

www.nature.com

MedicalXpress

Researchers find that SARS-CoV-2 infects sustentacular cells in the olfactory epithelium of COVID-19 patients

It is now widely known that COVID-19 is associated with the transient or long-term loss of olfaction (the sense of smell) but the mechanisms remain obscure. An unresolved question is whether the olfactory nerve can provide SARS-CoV-2 with a route of entry to the brain. Scientists at the Max Planck Research Unit for Neurogenetics in Frankfurt, in collaboration with physicians and scientists at the University Hospitals Leuven (Leuven, Belgium) and a major hospital in Bruges, Belgium, together with scientists at NanoString Technologies Inc. in Seattle, U.S., report that SARS-CoV-2 does not appear to infect the sensory neurons of the olfactory epithelium in COVID-19 patients. Moreover, the team failed to find evidence for infection of olfactory bulb neurons. Instead, the sustentacular cells, also known as supporting cells, are the main target cell type for the virus in the olfactory epithelium. Since SARS-CoV2 spares olfactory sensory neurons and olfactory bulb neurons, it does not appear to be a neurotropic virus.
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

Predicting Hospitalized Time of Covid-19 Patients

The outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 caused tremendous equipment, materials deficiency and beds shortage problems in healthcare system across the U.S. [1]. The hospitals not only need to take care of the routine patients, but also need to take care of the sudden increased Covid-19 patients. A good planning and management of a hospital system becomes very important.
PUBLIC HEALTH
verticalmag.com

EpiShuttle used in helicopter transport of Covid-19 patient

Estimated reading time 6 minutes, 18 seconds. The prehospital services at Region Midtjylland, Denmark, performed the first ever helicopter transport of a Covid-19 patient with an EpiShuttle. Going forward EpiShuttle will be the standard solution when transporting potentially highly infectious patients. Præhospitalet Region Midtjylland is the only prehospital unit with...
WORLD
MedicalXpress

Measuring antibodies in saliva is a useful and easy strategy to detect SARS-CoV-2 infections

Saliva samples are easy to obtain and useful for measuring antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 in children, which could facilitate epidemiological surveillance in school settings. The study, a collaboration between the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), an institution supported by "la Caixa" Foundation, and the Hospital Sant Joan de Déu (HSJD), followed over 1,500 children who last year attended summer schools in Barcelona. The results were published in BMC Medicine.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Single cell imaging-based chromatin biomarkers for tumor progression

Tumour progression within the tissue microenvironment is accompanied by complex biomechanical alterations of the extracellular environment. While histopathology images provide robust biochemical markers for tumor progression in clinical settings, a quantitative single cell score using nuclear morphology and chromatin organization integrated with the long range mechanical coupling within the tumor microenvironment is missing. We propose that the spatial chromatin organization in individual nuclei characterises the cell state and their alterations during tumor progression. In this paper, we first built an image analysis pipeline and implemented it to classify nuclei from patient derived breast tissue biopsies of various cancer stages based on their nuclear and chromatin features. Replacing H&E with DNA binding dyes such as Hoescht stained tissue biopsies, we improved the classification accuracy. Using the nuclear morphology and chromatin organization features, we constructed a pseudo-time model to identify the chromatin state changes that occur during tumour progression. This enabled us to build a single-cell mechano-genomic score that characterises the cell state during tumor progression from a normal to a metastatic state. To gain further insights into the alterations in the local tissue microenvironments, we also used the nuclear orientations to identify spatial neighbourhoods that have been posited to drive tumor progression. Collectively, we demonstrate that image-based single cell chromatin and nuclear features are important single cell biomarkers for phenotypic mapping of tumor progression.
CANCER
Nature.com

Safety of PRRSV-2 MLV vaccines administrated via the intramuscular or intradermal route and evaluation of PRRSV transmission upon needle-free and needle delivery

Two distinct experiments (Exp) were conducted to evaluate the shedding and efficacy of 2 modified live porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome virus (PRRSV) type 2 vaccines (MLV) when administered intramuscularly (IM) or intradermally (ID) (Exp A), and the potential of PRRSV transmission using a needle-free device (Exp B). One-hundred fifty-four, 3-week-old castrated-male, pigs were procured from a PRRSV-free herd. In Exp A, 112 pigs were randomly allocated into 4 groups of 21 pigs including IM/Ingelvac MLV (G1), IM/Prime Pac (G2), ID/Prime Pac (G3), and non-vaccination (G4). Twenty-eight remaining pigs were served as non-vaccination, age-matched sentinel pigs. G1 was IM vaccinated once with Ingelvac PRRS MLV (Ing) (Boehringer Ingelheim, Germany). G2 and G3 were IM and ID vaccinated once with a different MLV, Prime Pac PRRS (PP) (MSD Animal Health, The Netherlands), respectively. Following vaccination, an antibody response, IFN-Î³-SC, and IL-10 secretion in supernatants of stimulated PBMC were monitored. Sera, tonsils, nasal swabs, bronchoalveolar lavage, urines, and feces were collected from 3 vaccinated pigs each week to 42Â days post-vaccination (DPV) and assayed for the presence of PRRSV using virus isolation and qPCR. Age-matched sentinel pigs were used to evaluate the transmission of vaccine viruses and were introduced into vaccinated groups from 0 to 42 DPV. Seroconversion was monitored. In Exp B, 42 pigs were randomly allocated into 5 groups of 3 pigs each including IM/High (T1), ID/High (T2), IM/Low (T3), ID/Low (T4), and NoChal. Twenty-seven remaining pigs were left as non-challenge, age-matched sentinel pigs. The T1 and T2, and T3 and T4 groups were intranasally challenged at approximately 26Â days of age with HP-PRRSV-2 at high (106) and low (103 TCID50/ml) doses, respectively. At 7Â days post-challenge, at the time of the highest viremia levels of HP-PRRSV-2, T1 and T2, and T3 and T4 groups were IM and ID injected with Diluvac Forte using needles and a need-less device (IDAL 3G, MSD Animal Health, The Netherlands), respectively. Same needles or needle-less devices were used to inject the same volume of Diluvac Forte into sentinel pigs. Seroconversion of sentinels was evaluated. The results demonstrated that PP vaccinated groups (G2 and G3), regardless of the route of vaccination, had ELISA response significantly lower than G1 at 7 and 14 DPV. PP-vaccinated groups (G2 and G3) had significantly higher IFN-Î³-SC and lower IL-10 secretion compared to the Ing-vaccinated group (G1). The two different MLV when administered intramuscularly demonstrated the difference in virus distribution and shedding patterns. PP-vaccinated pigs had significantly shortened viremia than the Ing-vaccinated pigs. However, ID-vaccinated pigs had lower virus distribution in organs and body fluids without virus shedding to sentinel pigs. In Exp B, regardless of the challenge dose, sentinel pigs intradermally injected with the same needle-less device used to inject challenged pigs displayed no seroconversion. In contrast, sentinel pigs intramuscularly injected with the same needle used to inject challenged pigs displayed seroconversion. The results demonstrated the transmission of PRRSV by using a needle, but not by using a needle-less device. In conclusion, our results demonstrated that ID vaccination might represent an alternative to improve vaccine efficacy and safety, and may be able to reduce the shedding of vaccine viruses and reduce the iatrogenic transfer of pathogens between animals with shared needles.
INDUSTRY
Medscape News

Post-discharge Thromboembolic Events in Patients with COVID-19

The findings of a new study published on JAMA Network Open suggest post-discharge anticoagulation therapy may be warranted for COVID-19 patients with a high risk of thromboembolism. The cohort study included 2832 adult patients hospitalised with COVID-19 at five US hospitals from March 1 to November 30, 2020. Thirty six...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

This Cuts Your COVID Risk in Half, New Study Shows

At times, it feels like we may never get rid of COVID as we approach the second year of the pandemic. Over 5 million people have died worldwide from COVID according to World Meters and there's cases surging across the globe prompting lockdowns and strict guidelines. But there are precautions we can continue to take to avoid contracting the virus. A new study released by The British Medical Journal reveals that wearing masks cuts your chances of getting COVID by 53%. Read on to learn more about the study's findings—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
PIX11

5 things to know about omicron, the new COVID ‘variant of concern’

(THE HILL) – The announcement of a COVID-19 variant called B.1.1529 this week by scientists in South Africa, where it was first detected, has sent governments and financial markets around the world reeling. The World Health Organization (WHO) held an emergency meeting on Friday, where it designated the new strain, which it called omicron, a “variant of concern,” or VOC, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

China slaughtering pets of COVID patients under draconian new law

China is slaughtering the pets of COVID patients under its draconian ‘zero tolerance’ strategy for the virus. Officials claim it is to stop the spread of infection – but the “inhumane” rule has sparked fury among animal lovers in the country as it battles a wave of new outbreaks. There...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hngn.com

New COVID Variant 500 Times More Competitively Infectious Than Delta, Epidemiologist Says, Prompting Immediate Global Action

The new coronavirus variant, given the name Omicron, is believed to be about 500 times more competitively infectious than the highly contagious Delta variant, a leading epidemiologist said, prompting global authorities to take action against the new threat. Medical professionals believe the new Omicron variant has 32 mutations in its...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Well-known drug could help the most severely affected COVID-19 patients in intensive-care departments

Mortality rates for corona patients requiring mechanical ventilation is around 50%, and there are only a few effective treatment options. However, new research results indicate that a well-known drug, already being used at hospitals, could improve the course of these critically ill patients. The study has just been published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Boston

Moderna Seeks To Develop Variant-Specific Boosters For COVID-19 Mutations Like Omicron

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Moderna said it’s already testing its current vaccine on the B.1.1.529 (Omicron) variant of COVID-19 and has a plan in place to create a booster for the variant if needed. Moderna said the Omicron variant has mutations that may increase the transmission rate and could accelerate waning immunity. The Cambridge-based biotechnology company has been working on a strategy to handle variants if the current vaccination and additional booster dose does not protect against emerging strains such as Omicron. The strategy includes a higher dose of the booster for healthy adults, which Moderna is already testing against Omicron. It is also...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Nature.com

A COVID-19 peptide vaccine for the induction of SARS-CoV-2 T cell immunity

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. T cell immunity is central for the control of...
SCIENCE
deseret.com

Why the omicron variant might change how the pandemic ends

The omicron variant of the coronavirus might be a sign that the coronavirus pandemic has reached a new, safer stage than before, experts told The Sydney Morning Herald. Over the weekend, the World Health Organization warned of a new COVID-19 variant of concern, naming it after the Greek alphabet letter name of “omicron,” as I wrote for the Deseret News.
PUBLIC HEALTH

