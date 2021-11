Is someone watching you change clothes? Only 13 states in the U.S. prohibit the use of security cameras in dressing rooms and New York isn't one of them. In today's day and age, someone is always watching. Everywhere you look, there's a camera, even in the dressing room. Major retailers use security cameras to deter thieves. Sometimes it's just for looks and there isn't actually a camera recording anything. Other times there's not only a camera recording, there's someone watching too.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO