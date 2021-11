New Orleans’s own Jon Batiste will ride aboard a new alligator-shaped float in promotion of Louisiana tourism at the 95th-annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York on Thursday, November 25. The colorful procession, famous for its mammoth balloons of cartoon characters, floats bearing popular singers and appearances by the casts of Broadway musicals and the Rockettes, airs live nationwide on NBC on from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in all time zones.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 7 DAYS AGO