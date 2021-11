With my feet on the teal mat from Costco, I stared at our drying rack of “clean dishes,” at the knife sticking out, half of it still smeared with peanut butter. Chunks of peanuts glistened under the late afternoon sun that was coming in through the kitchen window. It was Extra Crunchy Skippy, and I was a creamy gal all the way. This meant there could only be one culprit. In the reflection on the metal basin of the sink, I saw the rage flash in my eyes as a sneer spread across my lips. My husband had once more deemed this knife to be “clean enough.”

ACCIDENTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO