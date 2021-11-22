'Dragon Ball' Is Getting Its Own Asymmetrical Survival Game

While Dragon Ball Super's manga has mostly focused on Goku and Vegeta battling against the intergalactic bounty hunter Granolah, who used the Dragon Balls to become the strongest being in the universe. However, it seems as though Granolah isn't the only one that is set to take advantage of the "wishing orbs," as the nefarious criminal organization known as the Heeters are set to do the same, leaving many fans, and ourselves, wondering what the quartet of villains might wish for as they seek to claim Frieza's army for themselves while pitting their enemies against one another.

COMICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO