'Dragon Ball' Is Getting Its Own Asymmetrical Survival Game

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of the Dragon Ball universe are finally getting their very own asymmetrical survival game. Dubbed Dragon Ball: The Breakers, the new Bandai Namco title brings together a group of seven players who’ll be transported into a mysterious land called the Temporal Seam. As...

