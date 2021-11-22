ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AI in Software Testing: Automation or Automagic?

By Artur Shaikhutdinov
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 7 days ago
Artificial intelligence has permeated virtually every industry and is revolutionizing the way businesses work. The software development...

VentureBeat

Codeless test automation platform Virtuoso raises $13M

London-based Virtuoso, a startup that offers codeless test automation solutions to enterprises, today announced it has raised $13.3 million in a series A round led by Paladin Capital. The company will use the investment, which also saw participation from Mubadala Capital and a few existing investors, to further develop its automation platform and expand its sales team.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Genesis Global Selects AU10TIX’s AI Technology to Upgrade and Automate KYC Processes

AU10TIX partnership will allow Genesis Global to streamline the screening process of millions of players and provide a more secure gaming experience. Genesis Global has partnered with AU10TIX, a leading global provider of fully automated identity verification technology to further enhance the company’s group KYC (Know Your Customer) and customer onboarding process.
GAMBLING
hackernoon.com

The Comparison of Top 10 Automated Mobile Testing Tools

Mobile testing is the process of testing mobile applications for functionality, usability or performance through the use of tools or open-source frameworks. Katalon Studio is an **all-in-one** automation testing tool for mobile, web, API, and desktop (Windows). Appium is a well-known and favored mobile test automation framework. Espresso is also a test automation tool for Android applications. The Top 10 Mobile Testing Tools are compiled by Hackernoon.com with a selection of questions to ask about mobile testing tools.
CELL PHONES
#Software Testing#Software Development#Ai#Automation#Automagic
hackernoon.com

Automation Testing: The Tools to Help You Embark On the Automated Journey

The Dilemma Automation Testing Beginners face: How to find an automation solution that is easy to kick-start and can accommodate future needs. An ideal automation solution helps you walk the line between willingness and skills. Software testing was initially a manual activity, however, due to the importance of speedy delivery, the transition to automation testing is predictable, but this shift can become an overwhelming voyage, especially for startups without a dedicated QA team. There’s a wealth of programming language libraries to choose from, but does the preferred option match your current knowledge and testing level?
COMPUTERS
Design World Network

Available to all, design software automates multi-zone lattice generation

Carbon announced that it is launching the next generation of its Carbon Design Engine software and making the software licenses available to design teams globally for purchase in early 2022. Carbon Design Engine allows product designers to generate advanced latticed parts quickly and easily from a solid part STL file...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Genesys Positioned as a Major Player in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Conversational AI Software Platforms for Customer Service 2021 Vendor Assessment

Genesys DX recognized for broad range of functionality, low-code/no-code capabilities and strong reporting and analytics tools. Genesys, a global cloud leader in customer experience orchestration, has been positioned in the Major Players category in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Platforms for Customer Service Use Cases 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc #US48340721, November 2021) report for the broad range of functionality of Genesys DX, a standalone AI-powered digital customer engagement platform.
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

Cisco’s Cloud Networking and Automation Software to Power DISH 5G Network

DISH Wireless and Cisco on Wednesday announced a multi-layered agreement to accelerate 5G services in the United States. The partnership is designed to enable businesses to capitalize on DISH’s 5G network and application infrastructure to support new hybrid work models. Together with Cisco, DISH will unlock the value and benefit...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Ericsson's New Intelligent Automation Platform Automates RAN using AI and rApps

Ericsson launching its Intelligent Automation Platform, a service management and orchestration product which enables any mobile network to be intelligently automated. Building on existing offerings, including cloud native dual-mode 5G Core and the Cloud RAN portfolio, the company is adding the Ericsson Intelligent Automation Platform and a suite of rApps as a natural next step to build the networks of the future. The solution facilitates AI and automation, which improves network performance, operational efficiency and customer experience to help create smarter networks.
SOFTWARE
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Cold Wars in the AI Summer: Automation is heating up cyber defence

The relationship between artificial intelligence (AI) and defence is a longstanding one. The first “AI winter” of the 1970s, when interest in the subject evaporated and research work all but ceased, was due to Anglosphere government and defence bodies pulling the plug on funding. It’s still widely believed that telephone...
ENGINEERING
HPCwire

Getting to Result Faster: Why Good Engineers Supplement Strong AI Clusters with Strong Software Stacks

Machine learning (ML) has impacted nearly every aspect of our daily lives, from online customer support to search engine result filtering. Because of this, ML has moved so far into the mainstream of society that it is now often regarded simply as artificial intelligence (AI), even though this oversimplifies the complex nature of ML. Properly supported, advanced ML projects can drive some of tomorrow’s most transformative technologies such as self-driving cars, big data analytics, voice & facial recognition, and augmented reality. However, as this technology, and the underlying hardware and software tools that enable it, progresses, there is increasing expectation that “better” clusters are ones that don’t just perform better, but also faster.
COMPUTERS
information-age.com

How to leverage AI and automation for cloud migration success

In this article, Rob Duffy, head of solution development at Cloudreach, explores how to leverage AI and automation for cloud migration success. As more businesses adopt cloud services at a greater scale, the need to leverage AI and automation for cloud migration success has increased. This article explores the move...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Nexcess to Update WooCommerce Suite with Built-in Automated Testing Ahead of Holiday Rush

Nexcess, the industry’s leading managed digital commerce cloud platform, today announced the release of WooCommerce Automated Testing. The Nexcess-exclusive feature enables ecommerce business owners to identify any cart, payment, or login problems affecting their sites. Built-in WooCommerce Automated Testing empowers online store owners to fix any discovered issues and maintain powerful and profitable stores — all in time for the 2021 holiday rush.
SOFTWARE
information-age.com

Worldwide AI software market to reach $62 billion in 2022 — Gartner

Worldwide artificial intelligence (AI) software revenue is predicted to total $62.5 billion in 2022, an increase of 21.3% from 2021, according to a new forecast from Gartner. The AI software forecast from Gartner is based on use cases, measuring the amount of potential business value, timing of business value and risk to project how use cases will grow.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Arriver To Support Qualcomm Technology Collaboration With BMW With Vision Perception Software For Automated Driving

Arriver, the ADAS and AD software unit of Veoneer, announces t that, via its existing Master Collaboration Agreement with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., will provide Vision Perception software as part of Qualcomm Technologies’ announcement with BMW to bring the latest advancements in driver assistance technologies, and products of its Snapdragon Ride™ Platform to BMW.
TECHNOLOGY
dallassun.com

Alcodes Mobility re-launches marketing automation software 'Cronberry' for small and medium businesses in India

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 22 (ANI/PNN): Alcodes mobility Pvt. Ltd, India's leading SMS service platform, has re-launched its service for marketing automation known as 'Cronberry'. The New update consists of a revamped website and added features as digital catalogues, Landing pages, Url Shortner etc. Abhishek Joshi, Co-founder, Cronberry said, "According...
SOFTWARE
DRONELIFE

Percepto’s New Drone Brings Automated Inspection to the Next Level with AI-Powered Analytics

Percepto Launches New Drone and AI-Powered Analytics for AIM Platform. Today, Percepto, the leading autonomous inspection and monitoring solution provider, announced the launch of its upgraded 2022 Autonomous Inspection & Monitoring (AIM) platform, as well as its new Air Mobile drone. Percepto, recently listed in TIME magazine’s 100 Best Inventions of 2021, provides the only end-to-end AI-powered solution to collate and streamline all visual data for accurate actionable insights.
ELECTRONICS
protocol.com

How the infrastructure law funds — and mandates — AI and automated tech

Now that the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act has been signed into law, billions of dollars will flow toward an array of technologies intended to upgrade the country's infrastructure, from automated construction machinery to AI to detect lithium for clean energy development. And though they are not spotlighted, automated and artificial intelligence technologies are sprinkled throughout the highly-debated 2,700-page document.
LAW
worth.com

How Automated Bill Pay Software Simplifies and Makes Your Clients’ Back Office Processes More Secure

The invention of the barcode and scanner did for supermarkets exactly what automated bill pay is doing for family offices and wealth management firms. How so?. On June 26, 1974, a pack of chewing gum had the distinction of being the first grocery item ever to be purchased and scanned at checkout. Prior to that auspicious event, the process of getting food into store warehouses, onto shelves and paid for by customers was burdened by all-paper record keeping, rife with error and ripe for every manner of malfeasance. With an inventory system hailing back to the 19th century, at the end of the day, nobody even knew how much of anything was sold.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Beyond Limits Announces New Cognitive AI Software Products for Refining

Next-generation artificial intelligence provides commercial and supply chain advantages for energy companies. Beyond Limits, an industrial and enterprise-grade AI software company built for the most demanding sectors, announced the general availability of its new LUMINAI Refinery Advisor. Developed in collaboration with bp, this cloud-based offering leverages Beyond Limits’ Cognitive AI software to better adhere to commercial operating plans, capture and operationalize expert knowledge, reduce production material costs, maximize operational efficiencies, accelerate time to market, and reduce waste in critical downstream oil and gas sectors.
SOFTWARE
