Genshin Impact 2.3 - When is the Version 2.3 patch coming out?

Well…okay. I certainly did not see this coming. Just now, developer miHoYo unveiled the latest campaign coming to Genshin Impact, titled Adventurers’ Guild on Twitch. The campaign aims to give the coveted Wings of Feasting, a unique skin for the wind glider. Previously, this skin was only available on Version 1.4 and ONLY in the title’s Celestia server, which could only be accessed in China. The campaign required players to go to an eligible KFC store, purchase a collaboration food item, and in the receipt, a redemption code for the skin would be printed as a bonus. At the time, the developer stated that the glider was only available in China, with the Western servers (Asia, America, and Europe) obtaining the glider in an upcoming event. It seems this is that “upcoming event.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO