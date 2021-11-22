Point Pleasant Beach High’s Clifford Smith is our Student of the Week

The cold, freezing weather has certainly been more consistent of late at the Jersey Shore and it'll only continue in the final weeks of autumn and months of winter. In an effort to help keep school children and their families warm in the Barnegat Township area, the Barnegat VFW Post 10092 is currently holding "Operation Keep Warm" where they are asking for your help and donations of new winter coats, hats and gloves for those who need a little extra help with the essentials this winter.

