Point Pleasant Beach High’s Clifford Smith is our Student of the Week

92.7 WOBM and Gateway Toyota of Toms River honor ASHLEY WALDRON of Jackson Liberty High School as the Student of the Week. Ranked first in her class she is Leadership Chair of the National Honor Society, Interact Club President, Vice President of the National Art Honor Society and also a member of the Science and French Honor societies. Ashley is also part of the STEM Academy, Math League, Robotics Club, Key Club, Thespian Society…is head painter for the Stage Crew, played varsity soccer, and manages the ice hockey and lacrosse teams. A recipient of the Rotary Youth Leadership Award she plans to major in biomedical engineering. Congratulations to ASHLEY WALDRON, our Ocean County Student of the Week.
