ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

Point Pleasant Beach High’s Clifford Smith is our Student of the Week

By Kyle Anthony
92.7 WOBM
92.7 WOBM
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

92.7 WOBM and Gateway Toyota of Toms River honor Clifford Smith of Point Pleasant Beach High School as the Student of the Week. Clifford Smith is ranked first in his class...

wobm.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
92.7 WOBM

Jackson Liberty High School honors Ashley Waldron as student of the week!

92.7 WOBM and Gateway Toyota of Toms River honor ASHLEY WALDRON of Jackson Liberty High School as the Student of the Week. Ranked first in her class she is Leadership Chair of the National Honor Society, Interact Club President, Vice President of the National Art Honor Society and also a member of the Science and French Honor societies. Ashley is also part of the STEM Academy, Math League, Robotics Club, Key Club, Thespian Society…is head painter for the Stage Crew, played varsity soccer, and manages the ice hockey and lacrosse teams. A recipient of the Rotary Youth Leadership Award she plans to major in biomedical engineering. Congratulations to ASHLEY WALDRON, our Ocean County Student of the Week.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Help Barnegat VFW collect winter essentials for local school families

The cold, freezing weather has certainly been more consistent of late at the Jersey Shore and it'll only continue in the final weeks of autumn and months of winter. In an effort to help keep school children and their families warm in the Barnegat Township area, the Barnegat VFW Post 10092 is currently holding "Operation Keep Warm" where they are asking for your help and donations of new winter coats, hats and gloves for those who need a little extra help with the essentials this winter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
City
Point Pleasant, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Education
City
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
County
Ocean County, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
Education
92.7 WOBM

New Smoothie King Could Be Coming To Brick, New Jersey

Do you love a good smoothie? If you do, you'll be happy to know that Smoothie King has proposed to add a new location in Brick Township. Even better yet, it would have a drive thru. Let's be honest, making smoothies at home is a pain...the mess and clean up...the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Dwight D. Eisenhower
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy